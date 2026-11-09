Sweden refuses to play Russia at world juniors as Norway faces losing its spot

Norway's hockey association says the IIHF has bumped it from the world juniors to make room for Russia, prompting Sweden to say it will refuse to play Russia if the teams meet.

Norway's hockey association says it has been removed from the world junior championship by the International Ice Hockey Federation so Russia can take its place at the tournament in Canada.

Norway Bumped For Russian Team

The Norwegian federation said Sunday the IIHF informed it that Russia would be added to the men's under-20 tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer next month at Norway's expense. Norway had qualified for the event but now risks losing its place. Sweden responded by saying it will refuse to play Russia if the teams meet at the world juniors. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association told The Canadian Press on Monday it sympathized with Norway and called the situation unfair.

Also read Norway says IIHF removed it from world juniors to make room for Russia

Sweden was among several European countries that opposed Russia's return to international hockey. The Swedish association said Russian national teams should not participate in international hockey as long as the war against Ukraine continues. The dispute follows a ruling last month by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that the IIHF must reinstate Russia in international hockey. Russia and Belarus were barred from international competition in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Russian and Belarusian athletes could not compete in Canada for their countries while the war continues. The government's Nov. 3 statement allows individual athletes to compete as neutrals but does not clarify whether that could extend to a Russian team at the world juniors. The tournament opens Dec. 26. The standoff puts Norway, which earned its place through qualification, in limbo while the IIHF moves to comply with the arbitration ruling.

Norway's federation made its announcement Sunday, and Sweden's public refusal followed a day later. The two countries are now at the center of a wider dispute over Russia's return to the sport. The Swedish association said it would not take the ice against Russia if the teams were scheduled to meet. It also expressed support for Norway, which it said had been treated unfairly after qualifying for the tournament.

Sweden Refuses To Play Russia

Sweden's position echoes earlier opposition from several European federations to Russia's reinstatement. The IIHF has not commented publicly on Sweden's stance or on Norway's claim that it will lose its spot. The Canadian government has said Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot represent their countries in Canada while the war continues, but it has not said whether that policy would bar a Russian team from the world juniors. The tournament is scheduled to begin Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Norway's participation remains uncertain as the IIHF moves to include Russia under the arbitration ruling. Sweden has said it will not play Russia if the teams are matched. The dispute could affect the final lineup of teams before the event starts. The Norwegian federation said the IIHF told it that Russia would be added at Norway's expense.

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That decision follows the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last month ordering Russia's reinstatement. Russia and Belarus had been banned from international hockey since 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's association said Russian national teams should not compete internationally while the war in Ukraine continues. It joined other European countries in opposing Russia's return.

IIHF Has Not Resolved Dispute

The Swedish statement came Monday, a day after Norway said it had been bumped from the tournament. The IIHF has not said how it will resolve the competing positions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.