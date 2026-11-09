Sweden Refuses To Play Russia At World Juniors After IIHF Replaces Norway

Sweden will boycott matches against Russia at the World Juniors after the IIHF reinstated Russia, displacing Norway from the tournament in Canada due to a CAS ruling.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Association has declared it will refuse to play against Russia if the two teams meet at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.

This firm stance comes in direct response to a decision by the International Ice Hockey Federation to include Russia in the tournament, a move that directly displaces Norway from the lineup. The situation creates a significant diplomatic and sporting conflict ahead of the event scheduled for next month in Canada. Norway's hockey federation announced on Sunday that the IIHF had officially informed them of Russia's addition to the men's under-20 tournament.

Also read Norway says IIHF removed it from world juniors to make room for Russia

This inclusion would occur at Norway's expense, effectively costing the Norwegian team its qualified spot in the Alberta-based competition. The announcement has sparked immediate backlash from European hockey organizations and government officials. The Canadian Press reported on Monday that the Swedish association expressed deep sympathy for Norway. Stockholm emphasized that the situation is fundamentally unfair, particularly because Norway had legitimately qualified for the tournament.

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Sweden Opposes Russia Return

Sweden was among several European nations that strongly opposed the return of Russian teams to international competition. This controversy follows a pivotal ruling last month by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The arbitration panel determined that the IIHF is legally required to reinstate Russia in international hockey. This decision reverses the bans that were imposed on Russia and Belarus in 2022, which were originally implemented following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Association stated clearly that Russian national teams should not participate in international hockey events. This exclusion should remain in place for as long as the war against Ukraine continues. The association argued that the integrity of the sport cannot be compromised while the conflict persists. On the political front, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the issue last week.

He stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes are not permitted to compete in Canada representing their countries. This prohibition remains in effect while the war against Ukraine continues, reflecting the federal government's stance on the invasion.

Canadian Government Policy

However, the Canadian government's statement from November 3 introduces a nuanced element to the policy. The statement allows individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals in Canada. It does not clarify, however, whether this neutral status could extend to a full Russian team at the World Juniors. The World Junior Hockey Championship is scheduled to open on December 26.

The tournament will be hosted in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The logistical and political complexities surrounding the team compositions are expected to intensify as the start date approaches. Swedish players will soon face this dilemma on the ice. A recent image from the 2026 gold medal game in St. Paul, Minnesota, showed Sweden's Jack Berglund shooting against Czechia goalie Michal Orsulak.

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The current controversy adds a new layer of tension to future international matchups. The Canadian Press first published this report on November 9, 2026. The ongoing dispute highlights the intersection of sports governance, international law, and geopolitical conflict. The IIHF faces immense pressure to manage the reinstatement process while respecting the qualifications of displaced nations.

Norway Loses Qualified Spot

Norway now finds itself in an unprecedented position. Despite earning their spot through legitimate competitive performance, they face removal from the tournament. This outcome has galvanized support from other European federations who view the displacement as a violation of sporting merit. As the December 26 start date nears, all eyes will be on the IIHF.

The federation must navigate the legal requirements of the CAS ruling against the political realities faced by host nations and participating countries. The potential for boycotts and protests remains high. Sweden's refusal to play Russia sets a stark precedent. It signals that national associations are willing to take strong public stands against reinstatement policies.

This action could influence how other countries approach the tournament and their own participation protocols.