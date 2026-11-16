Sweden secured its first women's world hockey medal since 2007 by defeating Finland 2-1 in a shootout on Monday in Herning, Denmark. Hilda Svensson scored the decisive goal as Sweden rallied from a deficit to claim the bronze medal.

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - Hilda Svensson scored the decisive shootout goal and Sweden medaled at the women's world hockey championship for the first time since 2007 by defeating Finland 2-1 in the bronze medal final on Monday.

Sweden rallies from deficit to secure bronze

Sweden rallied from a 1-0 deficit with Lina Ljungblom tying the score with a power-play goal from the slot with six minutes left in regulation. The game was tightly contested, with both teams displaying high levels of skill and resilience throughout the match. Svensson, a 20-year-old sophomore at Ohio State, had an assist on Ljungblom's goal. Her contributions were pivotal for the Swedish squad as they looked to break a long championship medal drought.

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Svensson then scored Sweden's second shootout goal by driving in from the right wing and beating Sanni Ahola with a snap shot inside the far post. Ebba Svensson Traff sealed the win by stopping Finland's final two attempts, including a right pad save on Emmi Juusela. The goaltender's performance was critical in maintaining the narrow lead through the final moments of the competition. She stopped 29 shots through overtime and four of five shootout attempts.

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Michelle Karvinen opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 3:05 left in the second period. Noora Tulus scored Finland's lone shootout goal, but it was not enough to overcome Sweden's late surge. Ahola finished with 35 saves through overtime and also allowed a shootout goal by Tilde Grillfors. The 36-year-old Karvinen's goal was her team career record 27th in world championship play, moving her one ahead of Petra Nieminen.

Historic medal ends Sweden long drought

Her achievement highlights the veteran leadership Finland brought to the ice. Sweden was making its first tournament medal-game appearance since a 4-1 loss to Finland in 2009. Sweden won its third medal after also winning bronze in 2005. The victory marks a significant milestone for the program.

The Swedes were coming off a promising fourth-place finish at the Milan Games in February in which they lost the bronze-medal final to Switzerland. Defending world and Olympic champion United States plays cross-border rival Canada in the gold-medal final later in the day. The final matchup promises to be a clash of titans. The Associated Press