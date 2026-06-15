Sweden secures a 5-1 victory over Tunisia thanks to a brace from Ayari, while Ivory Coast clinches a 1-0 win through Diallo. Germany posts a 7-1 triumph, and the Netherlands extends its World Cup unbeaten streak to 13 matches, shaping group dynamics ahead of the knockout stage.

Sweden capitalized on Tunisia 's defensive errors to secure a commanding 5-1 victory in their FIFA World Cup group stage encounter, marking the second-largest margin of triumph in the tournament thus far.

The match saw early initiative from the Swedes, with forward Ayari breaking the deadlock after just six minutes. Notably, Ayari, who has Tunisian heritage, refrained from celebrating his goal out of respect for his ancestral homeland. The scoring continued into the final stages, as Ayari completed his brace in the 96th minute, underscoring Sweden's dominance and Tunisia's costly lapses.

This result propels Sweden into a strong position in a tightly contested group, especially following the drawn match between the Netherlands and Japan, which adds further unpredictability to the standings. The performance highlighted Sweden's tactical discipline and clinical finishing, while Tunisia will need to reassess their defensive organization moving forward. In another group match, Ivory Coast delivered a high-caliber performance characterized by fluid attacking moves and persistent pressure, including several shots that struck the woodwork.

The contest was exceptionally balanced, with both teams creating meaningful opportunities, making the eventual outcome uncertain until the final whistle. In the 90th minute, United's Diallo capitalized on a brilliant assist from Singo to net the decisive goal, securing a narrow 1-0 victory for Ivory Coast. The win is a significant boost for Ivory Coast's campaign, demonstrating their ability to grind out results in closely fought matches and showcasing the impact of individual brilliance in critical moments.

A separate development concerns Germany, whose match trajectory shifted dramatically. After a temporary scoreline that suggested a closer contest, Germany ultimately prevailed by a staggering 7-1 margin, a result that echoes their historical potent attacks and defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, potential knockout stage scenarios are taking shape: if Brazil advances as one of the top two in their group, they could encounter either the Netherlands or Japan in the subsequent round. Additionally, the Netherlands continues to build an impressive World Cup unbeaten streak, now reaching 13 consecutive matches without a loss in regular time across the 2014 and 2022 tournaments, underscoring their consistency and resilience on the global stage.

These outcomes contribute to a dynamically evolving tournament, with group standings poised for further twists as the group stage progresses





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