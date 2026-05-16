Swatch Royal Pop Pocket Watches: Swatch Toronto Malls Closed, Long Lines, and Crowd Control

Delivering news and insights on trending topics, Swatch introduced its 'Royal Pop' limited edition pocket watch collection, collaborating with Audemars Piguet. Two Toronto malls reported closed stores due to long lines before the launch of the new collection. Meanwhile, customers camped overnight to get their hands on the eight pocket watch models, retailing between $525 and $560. The 'Royal Pop' collection seems to have captured the interest of many, and police were called to assist with crowd control inside the mall.

This photo from Swatch showcases the eight pocket watches that are part of its Royal Pop collaboration with Audemars Piguet . Swatch stores in two Toronto malls were closed on Saturday due to extensive lines for the launch of the new limited edition pocket watch.

People begun lining up the day before and spent the night camping, hoping to acquire one of the watches from the collaboration between Swatch and Audemars Piguet, which was released on Saturday. A Swatch store in Fairview Mall was closed for the remainder of the day with no confirmed reopening time. The new pocket watch collection is called 'Royal Pop' and consists of eight models priced between $525 and $560 in Canada.

Inspiration for the collection comes from the Pop Art movement, characterized by bold patterns, colors, and playful themes. Toronto police assisted with crowd control and reported no incidents inside the mall. A post on Swatch's official website encourages customers not to overwhelm the stores with large numbers, as some countries may not accept queues of more than 50 people. Sales may need to be paused in such cases





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Swatch Audemars Piguet Pocket Watches Limited Edition Royal Pop Toronto Malls Crowd Control Pop Art Movement

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