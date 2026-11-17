University libraries are being overwhelmed by AI bots scraping data to train generative AI models. Experts warn of rising costs, service outages, and risks to public access, prompting some institutions to block autonomous agents.

University libraries are raising alarms over AI bots that scrape data to train generative AI models, with some library websites being overwhelmed. Peter Lewis, an associate professor in computer science at Ontario Tech University, said libraries are being swamped by bots collecting data through automated searches and queries at scale.

In some cases, this is taking out services and putting public access at risk. Lewis is the Canada Research Chair in Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence. He spoke to CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Lewis explained there are two main reasons companies try to scrape data from academic resources like library websites to train AI models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini.

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AI Scraping Strains University Libraries

When training general purpose models, companies want a broad set of high-quality content. Increasingly, they also seek to train models on niche or very specific topics. These AI bot searches can drive up costs for academic institutions and make it harder for legitimate researchers to access needed resources. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported a staggering 11,329 searches for Finnish music during just one day in 2025.

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This example illustrates the unusual and intense query patterns generated by bots. Such activity can overwhelm library systems and disrupt normal operations. The University of Victoria recently announced it would block autonomous AI agents from accessing university information systems. This move reflects growing concerns about the impact of AI scraping on public institutions.

Lewis said AI bots often execute quite complex queries, which have a much greater toll on the back end of the library system. The servers become overloaded, and the behavior can act like a denial of service attack. Human users trying to access the resource may receive poor quality of service, or the site may go down entirely and require someone to bring it back up. This puts public access at risk and strains library resources.

Payment Models for Data Access

Some companies have agreed to honor requests from institutions that do not want their data scraped to train AI systems. However, Lewis said such companies could also simply pay institutions for the data they are seeking. That could work as individual charges for searches or even broader agreements between academic institutions and AI companies. This approach would create a financial mechanism to compensate for the use of valuable data.

Lewis said a more promising idea is to agree on platform charging models. A particular resource or public institution created to hold information could have a platform agreement with a company that wants to access it. They could then agree on things like the quantity and the load and plan for that as well. Lewis said that might be what he would prefer as a long-term solution.

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Such agreements could help manage demand and ensure libraries can maintain services. The issue is becoming more common as AI use expands. Libraries are calling for solutions to protect public access while allowing responsible AI development. Lewis's comments highlight the need for balanced approaches that consider both innovation and the sustainability of academic resources.

Balancing Innovation and Library Sustainability

The pressure from AI bots is a growing challenge for universities and other public institutions.