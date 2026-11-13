Two men charged after forklift break-and-enter damaged downtown Barrie business

Barrie police charged two 21-year-old men after a break-and-enter at a downtown business where surveillance video showed suspects operating a forklift and causing extensive damage. One suspect was arrested at the scene and the other turned himself in the next day.

Barrie police have charged two men in connection with a break-and-enter at a downtown Barrie business, an incident in which surveillance footage showed suspects operating a forklift inside the building and causing extensive damage.

The two men charged are both 21 years old. One is from Mississauga and the other is from Barrie. Both face charges of break-and-enter and mischief over $5,000. Police say officers were made aware that two unknown individuals were inside the warehouse on Sunday night just before midnight.

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Surveillance Footage Reveals Forklift Damage

The break-in occurred on Nov. 8, 2026, according to surveillance footage from inside the business. Upon arrival, officers were able to arrest one of the suspects right away, despite his attempt to flee. The second suspect is reported to have turned himself in to police the next day. According to police, surveillance footage from inside the business showed the two suspects allegedly operating a forklift inside the building.

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In the process, they caused extensive damage to the structure and to the forklift itself. Police say evidence from the scene showed that a fire extinguisher had been used inside the building. The footage supplied to media shows a man riding around on a forklift inside the Barrie business. Police say two additional people were investigated in relation to the incident but were later released without criminal charges.

The investigation began after officers received word that two unknown individuals were inside the warehouse late on Sunday night. Officers responded just before midnight. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene after what police described as an attempt to flee. The other was not located at that time but later turned himself in.

Court Process for Charged Men

The case remains before the courts. No further details about the court process or future appearances were provided by police. The charges of break-and-enter and mischief over $5,000 were laid against both men. Police have not released their names.

The damage to the structure and the forklift was described by police as extensive. A fire extinguisher was also used inside the building, according to evidence found at the scene. Surveillance video from inside the business captured the suspects allegedly operating the forklift. That footage was supplied to media and shows a man riding around on the forklift inside the Barrie business on Nov. 8, 2026.

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Police Continue Investigation

Barrie police continue to investigate the incident. The two additional people who were investigated were released without criminal charges.