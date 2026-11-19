A federal indictment unsealed Thursday accuses 13 men of orchestrating a train heist operation that stole over $22 million in cargo from major retailers through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Two defendants also face charges of violence against railroad carriers and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

More than a dozen people were charged Thursday with allegedly orchestrating a massive train heist operation that stole over US$22 million in cargo from major retailers, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday in Los Angeles.

The 13 men were indicted for conspiracy and theft of interstate railroad cargo. Two of the men were also charged with violence against railroad carriers. If convicted, the men could face anywhere from five to 20 years in federal prison.

Also read Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Organized Group Stole From Trains

The indictment paints a picture of an organized group that targeted more than three dozen trains carrying Nike sneakers, Crocs footwear, power tools and other consumer goods imported into the United States through Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are home to the busiest ports in the country. Trains that shuttle goods to stores and customers around the country have become a prominent target for large-scale theft in recent years, especially at large ports in the U.S. that receive hundreds of millions of dollars of shipments every day.

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The relatively low-tech robberies have demanded attention from the world's largest retailers, including the likes of Amazon. The thefts have become a growing concern at large U.S. ports. According to the indictment, the men would disable the trains at a planned location by busting the brakes, at which point the goods would be offloaded onto trucks. The stolen merchandise was then peddled to an unnamed company that would resell the goods for profit.

The scale of the theft is staggering, said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. He promised to prosecute any future efforts to steal the merchandise. In group chats, the men shared numerous photos and videos of themselves busting into the hulking train cars, and posing with wads of cash and stolen merchandise.

AI Photos Documented Train Heist

They also shared AI photos of themselves captioned Los Trenes, which means the trains in Spanish, beneath glamorized photos of men throwing boxes of shoes off trains into nearby cars while police helicopters descended overhead. The images and videos formed part of the evidence gathered by investigators. The case underscores the vulnerability of freight rail cargo as it moves from the nation's busiest ports to destinations across the country.

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The indictment alleges a coordinated effort to intercept high-value goods before they reached retailers. The stolen items ranged from popular footwear to power tools and other products destined for major retailers. The men allegedly worked together to stop the trains, unload the cargo and move it to waiting trucks. The operation netted more than $22 million in stolen goods over time.

Federal prosecutors said the group used group chats to coordinate and document their activities. The chats included photos and videos of the men breaking into train cars and posing with cash and merchandise. The AI-generated images with the caption Los Trenes added a sensational element to the case. They depicted the men throwing boxes of shoes from trains while police helicopters hovered above.

Federal Crackdown On Cargo Theft

The charges mark a significant effort by federal authorities to crack down on cargo theft. The case highlights the challenges faced by railroads and retailers as they move goods through busy ports. Authorities have not named the company that allegedly resold the stolen merchandise. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have vowed to pursue anyone else involved in similar thefts.

The investigation continues as prosecutors prepare for the case against the 13 defendants. A file photo shows containers being transported by trains and trucks out of the Long Beach Container Terminal at the Port of Long Beach, California, on April 8, 2025, taken by Damian Dovarganes of The Associated Press.