Suspected Ukrainian sea drones struck the Russian corvette Merkury at Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, severely damaging the vessel and igniting a fire, according to Libyan military officials.

Suspected Ukrainian sea drones struck a Russian navy corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, severely damaging the vessel and igniting a fire at the facility, two Libyan military officials said.

Ukrainian Sea Drones Strike Russian Corvette

The strike on the Russian warship Merkury on Sunday was carried out by several Ukrainian sea drones launched from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to an initial investigation. At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two hit the warship, the officials said. The officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk with reporters.

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The eastern Libya-based government said in a statement that the strike caused an explosion and fire at the base, which was later extinguished. The vessel had docked at the base for refueling and supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, the statement said, without providing details on the vessel or its cargo.

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A joint investigation was launched with Russia to uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it, the statement said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. There was no immediate comment from either Russia or Ukraine. On Sunday evening, local media said that another sea drone hit a commercial vessel off the port of Benghazi in a separate attack.

No further details were given. The Almasar satellite television channel said that naval and air forces destroyed at least 12 other sea drones off the Mediterranean city. The western Libya government expressed concerns about dragging Libyan ports and civilian facilities into external conflicts, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

Libya Rejects Role in International Conflicts

The government reaffirms its categorical rejection of turning Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for external powers to settle scores, it said in a statement. Libya has been divided since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed, in 2011. A U.N. -supported government is based in Tripoli and a rival administration is located in the east.

The oil-rich nation remains a focal point for a long-running rivalry between Russia and the West. In March, Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya under a covert deal struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters, Libyan officials said at the time.

The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, operated mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also at other military facilities in the capital, Tripoli, and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press. The attack underscores the growing reach of Ukraine's drone capabilities beyond its immediate battlefield, as Kyiv seeks to target Russian assets worldwide.

Proxy Battleground Concerns Rise in Libya

Russia has maintained a military presence in Libya, backing the eastern-based Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Hifter, while Western powers have supported the Tripoli-based government. The incident raises fresh concerns about Libya becoming a proxy battleground for foreign powers. The strike also highlights the risks to commercial shipping in the Mediterranean, a vital trade route. The attack on a commercial vessel off Benghazi, though separate, adds to fears of escalating maritime insecurity.

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Libyan authorities have yet to release details on the commercial ship's flag, cargo, or casualties. The joint investigation with Russia suggests Moscow is taking the incident seriously, though it has not publicly commented. Ukrainian officials have also remained silent, consistent with their policy of neither confirming nor denying covert operations abroad.

The involvement of Ukrainian forces in Libya, first reported earlier this year, has added a new dimension to the conflict, with Kyiv apparently targeting Russian military and energy assets far from the front lines. Local residents in Benghazi reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke rising from the naval base area on Sunday. The fire was brought under control after several hours, according to the eastern government's statement.

The full extent of the damage to the Merkury remains unclear, but officials described it as severe. The corvette is part of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, though its deployment to Libya had not been widely publicized. The United Nations has called for restraint and urged all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize Libya. The U.N.

Sea Drones Expand Ukrainian Power Projection

Support Mission in Libya reiterated its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and respect for Libya's sovereignty. The attack is likely to complicate international efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire and political settlement. Analysts note that the use of sea drones by Ukraine in the Mediterranean demonstrates its ability to project power and strike Russian targets far from its shores. The operation required sophisticated planning, intelligence, and logistical support, likely involving local allies.

It also risks drawing Libya deeper into the Russia-Ukraine war, potentially provoking Russian retaliation against Ukrainian positions in western Libya. As of Monday, there was no independent confirmation of the attack's details beyond the statements from Libyan officials. The Associated Press could not verify the claims independently. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as investigations proceed.