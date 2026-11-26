Police are seeking a dark four-door sedan linked to a deadly home invasion near Casa Loma that killed Michael Eckert, a Canadian country music artist and pedal steel guitarist. No arrests have been made.

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle in connection with a deadly home invasion near Casa Loma in Toronto early Wednesday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Eckert, a Canadian country music artist who was shot and killed inside his family's home.

Police say one or more suspects broke into a home on Poplar Plains Road, near St. Clair Avenue West, at around 2:30 a.m. and shot one of the residents. Eckert was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries. He was 39 years old. Police have now identified a vehicle they believe was involved in the homicide.

Also read Toronto man Michael Eckert killed in Poplar Plains Road home invasion

Suspect Vehicle Description

It is described as a four-door sedan, possibly a dark Honda with winter tires and metal rims. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to come forward. Police previously told CP24 that Eckert was the son of the homeowner. Friends described him as a well-known member of the Toronto music scene and a beloved pedal steel guitarist, and he was widely respected among local musicians.

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No arrests have been made in the case, and police have not released any descriptions of the suspects. Investigators are continuing to examine the scene and gather evidence to determine what led to the attack. Eckert's death is Toronto's 37th homicide of 2026. The killing comes less than a month after three family members were shot during a home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood.

Recent Home Invasion Context

In that earlier incident, which occurred at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 at a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, police said three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer broke into the residence. A struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters. The man and his two children were shot, and his wife was struck by a hammer, police confirmed.

Wednesday's incident was the 111th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year. That represents a 29 per cent increase from the same period last year. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the Poplar Plains Road shooting is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.