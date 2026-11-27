Toronto police say Nicholas Crawford, 40, turned himself in and was charged with second-degree murder after 34-year-old Jordan Berry was fatally stabbed on a TTC bus in Scarborough.

Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.

Police announced Friday evening that 40-year-old Nicholas Crawford turned himself into 41 Division. He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder. Crawford's arrest came hours after police released his identity and image to the public. Investigators had identified him as the suspect in the attack.

Also read One dead after stabbing on board TTC bus in Scarborough

Details of Fatal Stabbing on TTC Bus

The stabbing happened on board the TTC vehicle in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Jordan Berry, of Toronto. Police have not released a photo of the victim.

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The homicide unit is leading the investigation. According to police, Crawford fled the bus on foot after the stabbing. He was last seen walking with a white pit bull-type dog. An attendant at a nearby gas station told CTV News that the victim may have been bitten by the dog, and that it led to a confrontation.

Police have not confirmed that information. Berry's death marks Toronto's 38th homicide of 2026. The investigation remains active. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement that she is deeply saddened by Berry's death.

Mayor Condemns Violence on Transit System

My thoughts are with his family, his loved ones, and everyone who was on that bus or who witnessed this horrific act of violence, Chow said. Violence on our transit system is unacceptable. Everyone deserves to feel safe when they ride the TTC, and I know incidents like this leave many people shaken. The mayor added that the Toronto police have her full support.

Safety on the TTC is critical. I will keep working with Toronto Police, the TTC, and our community partners to make sure every rider and every worker is safe, Chow said. In a written statement, TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said the safety of customers and employees is paramount and the cornerstone of all we do. Like all Torontonians, I am shocked by the stabbing on board a TTC bus last night, the statement read.

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TTC Cooperates with Police Investigation

My thoughts are with victim's family and loved ones. Our operator is receiving the TTC's full support as well. Lali added that the TTC is providing our full cooperation, including statements and video, to police as they investigate.