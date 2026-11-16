York Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to pry open a Richmond Hill synagogue door with an ice pick and damaged security cameras and the porch on Oct. 22, 2026.

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly tried to break into a Richmond Hill synagogue and smashed security cameras on the property.

It happened at a synagogue near Yonge Street and Stouffville Road between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2026. According to police, the suspect tried to pry open the front door using an ice pick, and then damaged security cameras on the property, as well as the wrap-around porch. Investigators are now trying to identify the man, who is wanted for mischief to religious property and attempted break and enter.

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Suspect Description And Contact Information

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, with a shaved head and trimmed beard. He was wearing a long parka coat over a light-coloured hoodie, dark pants, striped socks, and running shoes. He was also carrying a black shopping bag. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to YRP's Hate Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6552.

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York Regional Police released an image of the suspect as part of a public appeal for help identifying him. The investigation remains ongoing, and police have asked anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the incident to contact the Hate Crimes Unit. Residents in the area of Yonge Street and Stouffville Road are encouraged to review any home or business surveillance footage from the evening of Oct. 22.

Witness Appeal And Investigation Details

Anyone who was in the area between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. and noticed suspicious activity is also asked to come forward. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers if a caller prefers not to speak directly with police. The case is being handled by York Regional Police's Hate Crimes Unit because the damage and attempted entry targeted a religious property.

Police have not said whether they believe the suspect acted alone or whether the incident is connected to any other reports in the area. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, and no other damage to nearby properties has been described by investigators. York Regional Police continue to ask the public for help as they work to confirm the suspect's identity and locate him. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6552, or contact Crime Stoppers.