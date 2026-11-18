Guillaume Nobert, 38, of Saint-Lazare, Que., was arrested in Cancun, Mexico, and is expected to be extradited to Quebec to face charges in the 2024 kidnapping and killing of cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi. Three other people were abducted in the same incident and later located.

A suspect has been arrested in Mexico in connection with the kidnapping and killing of cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi two years ago. Guillaume Nobert, 38, of Saint-Lazare, Que.

, was arrested in Cancun, Quebec provincial police said last week. He is expected to be extradited to Quebec to face criminal charges.

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Guillaume Nobert Faces Additional Charges

In addition to kidnapping and murder, he is also facing charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment in relation to three other victims. His arrest overseas was the result of collaboration between Mexican police, the RCMP, and Interpol, according to Quebec provincial police. Mirshahi, 24, was among four people abducted on June 21, 2024, from a condo in Old Montreal.

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Three of them were located the following day, but Mirshahi remained missing until his body was found in the l'Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Oct. 30, 2024. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but prosecutors allege he was killed on the day he was kidnapped. Police arrested the first suspect on Aug. 22, 2024.

Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and accessory after the fact to murder, but the SQ said she was convicted of forcible confinement. In November 2024, officers arrested two more suspects: Darius Perry, 27, of Châteauguay, and Nackael Hickey, 26, of Montreal, on charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Kevin Mirshahi Regulated By Financial Tribunal

According to an Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) administrative tribunal decision, Mirshahi was the owner and operator of a private paid Telegram group called Crypto Paradise Island. The 2021 decision issued an order to stop him from acting as a broker or investment advisor, as well as another order prohibiting transactions in securities, for Mirshahi, two other individuals, and a company. The arrest in Cancun adds another development to a case that has already seen multiple suspects detained in Quebec.

Authorities have not said when Nobert is expected to appear in court. Quebec provincial police said the collaboration with Mexican police, the RCMP, and Interpol was key to locating and arresting the suspect abroad. The process for his extradition to Quebec is now underway. Mirshahi's body was discovered more than four months after he was reported missing.

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The park where he was found is located in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal. Three other people who were abducted with Mirshahi were found alive the day after the June 21, 2024, incident. Nobert now faces charges related to those three victims in addition to the charges in Mirshahi's case. The first suspect arrested, Joanie Lepage, was initially charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and accessory after the fact to murder.

Other Suspects Charged In Kidnapping Case

The SQ later said she was convicted of forcible confinement. The two suspects arrested in November 2024, Darius Perry and Nackael Hickey, were charged with being accessories to murder after the fact. Their cases remain before the courts. The AMF decision from 2021 described Mirshahi as the owner and operator of Crypto Paradise Island, a private paid Telegram group.

The tribunal ordered him to stop acting as a broker or investment advisor and prohibited transactions in securities for him, two other individuals, and a company. Police have not released further details about the circumstances of Mirshahi's death or the evidence that led to Nobert's arrest in Mexico. The investigation remains ongoing. Nobert is the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection with the case. He remains in custody in Mexico pending extradition proceedings.