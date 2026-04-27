Suspect Arrested in Brady Snelgrove Homicide After Cross-Provincial Pursuit

Cole Erich Hill, 28, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brady Greg Snelgrove, 30, who was found in Vermilion, Alberta. The arrest followed a pursuit from Alberta to Sooke, British Columbia, with assistance from multiple RCMP detachments and the public.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP ) have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the death of Brady Greg Snelgrove, a 30-year-old man found deceased in Vermilion , Alberta on January 21, 2026.

The investigation, led by the Vermilion RCMP with crucial support from the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, culminated in the apprehension of Cole Erich Hill, aged 28, on April 25th. Authorities had secured an arrest warrant for Hill on April 22nd, based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation. The RCMP allege that Hill actively evaded capture by fleeing the province of Alberta immediately following the homicide. This initiated a widespread search involving multiple detachments and specialized units.

The pursuit of Hill extended beyond Alberta’s borders, ultimately leading to his location and arrest in Sooke, British Columbia. This successful outcome was significantly aided by information received from the public, demonstrating the vital role community involvement plays in law enforcement efforts. Officers from the Sooke RCMP Detachment, the West Shore RCMP Detachment, and the West Shore Bike Unit collaborated effectively to locate and detain the suspect. Hill, currently without a permanent address, now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

He is currently being held in custody and preparations are underway for his return to Alberta to face the judicial process. His initial court appearance will be before a justice of the peace, where further proceedings and dates will be determined. The RCMP have not released specific details regarding the evidence that led to the arrest warrant, citing the ongoing nature of the legal proceedings and the need to protect the integrity of the case.

However, they have expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the public and the collaborative efforts of the various RCMP detachments involved. The investigation into Snelgrove’s death has been a priority for the RCMP since the discovery of his body in Vermilion. The length of the investigation and the cross-provincial pursuit highlight the complexities often involved in homicide cases. The arrest of Hill represents a significant step towards achieving justice for Snelgrove and his family.

The RCMP continues to offer support to the family during this difficult time. The case underscores the dedication of law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate all leads and bring those responsible for violent crimes to account. The successful apprehension of Hill serves as a reminder that individuals who attempt to evade justice will be relentlessly pursued, regardless of geographical boundaries.

Further updates will be provided as the case progresses through the legal system, respecting the principles of fairness and due process. The RCMP encourages anyone with information related to this case, or any other criminal activity, to come forward and assist with investigations





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RCMP Homicide Arrest Second-Degree Murder Brady Snelgrove Cole Hill Vermilion Alberta Sooke British Columbia

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