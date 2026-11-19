Susan Smith, serving life for the 1994 drowning of her two young sons in a South Carolina lake, goes before the parole board again. The board, which rarely grants parole in violent cases, denied her last request in 2024.

Susan Smith, who rolled her car into a South Carolina lake more than 30 years ago, killing her two young sons strapped in their car seats, is up for parole again.

Smith, 55, appeared by video Thursday before the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services from prison. She needs two-thirds support from the seven-member board to be released. The odds are against her. The board granted parole in only 4 per cent of cases before it, and the majority were in non-violent cases, according to the agency's statistics.

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Smith's case is one of the most notorious to come before the board. Smith was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 drownings of 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex. The jury that convicted her chose not to give her the death penalty. Under South Carolina law at the time, she could ask for parole after 30 years and, if refused, every two years after that.

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Parole Board Denies Smith Release Again

The parole board unanimously denied her parole request in 2024. The boys' father, David Smith, who vowed at the first hearing to oppose his ex-wife's release as long as he can, and the original prosecutors in the case plan an early morning trip to Columbia to again ask that Smith remain in prison.

David Smith will probably have pinned to his jacket the same photo of his young sons that was once sent around the world when people thought they were kidnapped by a carjacker. Smith made international headlines in 1994 when she insisted for nine days that a Black carjacker drove away with her sons when the boys were at the bottom of John D. Long Lake in Union County.

The claims by Smith, who is white, played into a centuries-old racist trope of Black men being a danger to white women and stoked concerns about crime that were prevalent in 1990s America and remain so today. Prosecutors have long argued that Smith killed her sons because she believed they were the reason the wealthy son of the owner of the business where she worked broke off their affair.

Defense Argues Mental Health Issues

Smith and her attorneys blamed her mental health at her trial 30 years ago, saying she planned to go into the lake with her sons but changed her mind at the last moment. Her lawyer likely will also make the same argument from her first parole hearing that she has no other criminal history and would be a low risk to ever commit a crime again.

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Smith at her first parole hearing said God has forgiven her and she asked for the same mercy. She cried, said what she did was horrible and she would give anything to bring her sons back. For nine days in 1994, Smith made numerous and sometimes tearful pleas asking that Michael and Alex be returned safely. But she would eventually confess.

A re-creation by investigators showed it took six minutes for Smith's Mazda to dip below the surface, while cameras inside the vehicle showed water pouring in through the vents and steadily rising. The boys' bodies were found dangling upside-down in their car seats, one tiny hand pressed against a window.

In an image taken from Court TV pool video, Susan Smith is seen testifying via video on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024, at a South Carolina parole hearing on her life sentence for murder in the deaths of her two young sons 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Walter Ratliff)