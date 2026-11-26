Susan Fancy from Barrie, Ontario, prepares to leave her job after 25 years, reflecting on 41 years of work and the emotional transition to retirement.

Susan Fancy, a resident of Barrie, Ontario, has announced that she will leave the workforce after 25 years of service at her current company. She is nine days away from her final working day, having officially submitted her retirement notice to her employer one month ago. The decision was met with a mix of surprise, congratulations, and gratitude from her colleagues.

Navigating Emotional Responses to Retirement

Fancy has prepared extensively for this transition by creating numerous retirement-planning files on her computer, including folders named Accounts and Forecasts, Budget, Income Plan, Spending, and Monthly Expenses. She consolidated these documents into a single folder labeled Sweet Freedom. Despite this preparation, she experiences a muddled mix of emotions when sharing the news with friends, clients, and neighbors who frequently ask what she plans to do with her time.

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A friend working in human resources advised Fancy to sound like a broken record when answering repetitive questions. Her standard response focuses on her excitement and long-term decision-making process. She emphasizes that she is stepping away from the workforce to prioritize health, movement, and personal well-being after years of desk-bound work.

Addressing Financial and Existential Concerns

Beyond the social reactions, Fancy confronts internal questions about financial security. She wonders if giving up a secure paycheck during fraught economic times is reckless. However, she reassures herself that her 41 years of work history, involving both highs and lows, have allowed for diligent saving and planning. Her current Canada Pension Plan statement confirms her long-term participation in the workforce.

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She draws inspiration from the realization that her time is now truly her own. The prospect of releasing work-related data, emails, and stresses from her headspace is a major motivator. After four decades of getting ready for jobs and 25 years of filling daily timesheets, she seeks to live without the expectations of clients or the pressure of deadlines.

Planning for a Life of Leisure and Creativity

Fancy's plans for her retirement involve unscheduled days and activities that nourish her curiosity. She intends to spend more time outdoors, wandering through her garden, pruning roses, raking leaves, and watching birds. She also looks forward to walking her dogs, baking, cooking soups, and preparing salads. These activities represent a shift from professional productivity to personal joy.

She also aims to read more and engage in creative writing. The goal is to strengthen her body and enjoy a life that feels playful rather than productive. This approach allows her to reclaim her time without the burden of maintaining a busy schedule or checking for work emails.

Embracing the Cultural Concept of La Jubilacion

A friend taking Spanish lessons introduced Fancy to the word la jubilacion, which translates to retirement. She finds this term marvellous and celebratory, deciding to incorporate it into her future responses. She now views her retirement as a time to celebrate and savor the luxury of free time.

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Fancy encourages those asking about her plans to simply wish her well. She is ready to embrace Sweet Freedom and the precious time that comes with it. Her journey from a dedicated employee to a retiree highlights the complex emotions and practical preparations involved in ending a long career.