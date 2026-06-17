Survivors of Saskatchewan's deadliest highway crash still grappling with trauma

Derald Flamand, one of eight people to survive the 1980 CPR crew bus crash, has spent 46 years drinking to cope with the trauma. He's not alone in his struggles, as many who were affected by the crash continue to grapple with its impact.

Derald Flamand , 64, is one of eight people to survive Saskatchewan's deadliest highway crash. He travelled from B.C. to see a new plaque west of Swift Current, Sask.

, that details the fiery three-vehicle crash that left 22 young men dead on May 28, 1980. Derald Flamand, 64, is one of eight people to survive Saskatchewan's deadliest highway disaster. He travelled from B.C. to see a new plaque west of Swift Current, Sask. , that details the fiery three-vehicle crash that left 22 young men dead and eight injured on May 28, 1980.

He's blunt about the fact he spent the next 46 years drinking. Flamand's story of lingering trauma and the immeasurable ripple effects of a horrific crash were echoed by many who visited the crash site near Webb, 34 kilometres west of Swift Current, Tuesday afternoon to see a new plaque installed on a roadside memorial.

In what is still Saskatchewan's deadliest crash, a school bus loaded with 30 young CPR workers was hit by a car in the wrong lane, and then struck by a tanker truck carrying hot asphalt oil. A fire erupted.

First responders, families who lost loved ones in the crash and men who once worked on the CPR prairie steel gang came together to talk about the way the crash shaped their lives. Flamand, who travelled from B.C. for the event, said he wasn't offered any counselling after the crash. On top of feeling survivor's guilt and the pain of losing friends on the bus, he grieves two of his cousins, Wally and Kevin Tanner, who died in the crash.

Brothers Walter Tanner, 20, left, and Kevin Tanner, 21, right, died in the May 28, 1980, CPR crew bus crash. Their cousin Derald Flamand survived. Wally was a track star, Flamand said, and would go for long runs when the rest of the rail crew was drinking or sleeping. Inspired to do good Denis Fortier travelled from Manitoba to meet other people with connections to the crash.

He worked on the steel gang replacing old rail as a summer job in 1980. He remembers the 93-member crew quit early that day due to rain, and the men loaded into three school buses to travel back to their bunks. My foot was on the second step of the second bus and Mike Beach, the driver, told me the bus is full, he recalled.

And at the same time, my friend pulled my shirt and said, That's the second bus. Fortier said everyone preferred the first bus because they were more likely to get hot showers. He ended up on the third bus, which came upon the crash scene. People who feel a connection to the 1980 CPR crew bus crash near Webb, Sask.

, gathered at a roadside memorial on June 16. At first, with the devastation so great, he didn't realize the wreckage was the CPR bus. He ran to help the two men in the car. It was like it rained hard hats and boots.

There were hard hats and boots littering the highway, he said. The next few hours are a blur, and some of it so traumatic he believes his brain blocked out the memories. Denis Fortier, 64, worked on the CPR Prairie Steel Gang near Swift Current in May 1980. He nearly got on the bus that ultimately crashed.

Fortier called his parents, visited survivors in the hospital, went to the temporary morgue at the hockey arena and then attended funerals back in Manitoba. Fortier went on to become a rural family doctor in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, southwest of Winnipeg. Today, he wrestles with how horrific crashes- He said the crash shaped his desire to do good in the world, and perhaps his tendency to work too much in pursuit of that goal.

A new plaque on a roadside monument west of Swift Current, Sask. , details a fiery three-vehicle crash that left 22 young men dead and eight injured on May 28, 1980. Derald Flamand, one of the survivors, travelled from B.C. for the plaque dedication. On his trip to Saskatchewan, he met a young man from Newfoundland and Labrador who was two years old when his father died on the bus.

Flamand took comfort in being able to hug him and tell him his father was a good man





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Derald Flamand Saskatchewan's Deadliest Highway Crash CPR Crew Bus Crash Survivors' Trauma Ripple Effects

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