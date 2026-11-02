Belleville synagogue leader seeks costly security upgrades after September attack

A survivor of the September attack on the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, says enhanced security measures are needed, and Jewish leaders say the federal budget should expand support for at-risk institutions.

A leader of the Belleville, Ontario, synagogue targeted by a gunman in September says costly enhanced security measures are needed to protect congregants. Shima Vigodda, vice-president of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue, spoke at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, November 2, 2026.

He was joined by fellow survivor and congregant Douglas Lobel. Police have described the September 20 attack as a thwarted attempt at a mass killing of Jewish worshippers at the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Police say the shooter had multiple guns, large amounts of ammunition and gasoline, and the motive to carry out an extended attack. He opened fire on an officer stationed outside the synagogue.

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Costly Security Upgrades Exceed Federal Coverage

Vigodda, who survived the gunman's assault, said that before the attack the synagogue's security priorities were modest. They included replacing windows broken in acts of vandalism and installing burglar alarms. He indicated that an existing federal program helping places of worship make security improvements was adequate for such expenses. Vigodda said it has become clear that more expensive measures are necessary, and that the Canada Community Security Program would not fully cover them.

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The measures include installing bullet-resistant glass, replacing inner and outer doors and building a safe room. They also include installing fencing to slow or halt a would-be attacker and having security personnel or armed police on site. Vigodda said these measures are necessary not only to ensure physical security but to deter would-be attackers. He also said they are needed so congregants feel safe returning to the synagogue.

For many in the congregation who were there on Yom Kippur, he said, it is a necessity for them to feel comfortable enough to return to the synagogue. Approved proposals under the federal security program are eligible for funding to cover up to 70 per cent of project costs. The maximum Public Safety Canada contribution is $5 million per project.

Jewish Leaders Urge Federal Security Investment

Vigodda said that even with the program, smaller communities struggling to ensure adequate security while covering other expenses face what he called an agonizing and sometimes impossible choice. Noah Shack, chief executive of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, also addressed the news conference. He said the federal budget being tabled Thursday is an opportunity for the Liberal government to build on its new national security strategy. He said that opportunity includes investing in counter-radicalization, intelligence and counterterrorism.

Shack said the centre is working closely with Public Safety Canada to strengthen the Canada Community Security Program. He said the goal is that every institution can access the support it needs, and that the program is intended to provide, regardless of its financial circumstances. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026. With files from Alyssa Wheeler in Ottawa and Paola Loriggio in Toronto.