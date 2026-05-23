SURVIVOR - Ep 4x30 - Who would last the longest on the show reveal as redemption saga unfolds!

In-depth discussions on Survivor finale blunders and who would last the longest on the show featuring Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jonas Siegel. Discuss whether Matthews will get drilled or Vladdy gets a hall pass. Button on DuPont and talks about why he has a shot to be a first overall pick. Danault proving to be a key player in the Canadiens' playoff run. Highlight on the play of the top line in Game 1 and the desire to win being the driving force for Ujiri to return with the Mavs.

Bryan Hayes , Jamie McLennan and Jonas Siegel discuss the blunder on the live finale of Survivor and who would last the longest on the show.

Hayes on Leafs, Matthews: 'If I know they're going to be awful for 2 years, then I would trade him'O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in'O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass'Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick' Danault proving to be a key part of Canadiens' playoff run: 'We're so happy we have him' Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point' 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Survivor Finale Blunders Longest Bryan Hayes Jamie Mclennan Jonas Siegel Canadian Hockey Leafs Matthews Brian Button Montreal Canadiens Top Line Play Game 1 NBA Mavs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angry fans stage protest over Colbert's cancelled 'Late Show'A group of fans held signs outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, where the final episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' was recorded, condemning CBS' decision to cancel the show.

Read more »

This Was Stephen Colbert's Last-Ever Trump Joke On 'The Late Show'The longtime host didn't even use the president's name for this one.

Read more »

Wall Street rises as pressure eases from the bond marketThe U.S. stock market is rising toward the finish of an eighth straight winning week on Friday, which would be its longest such streak since 2023.

Read more »

Montreal author defends her writing as human after AI detector flagged prizewinning storySaga rocks literary world, raising concerns about the rise of unchecked AI in writing and the ethics of policing it

Read more »

Ebola survivor calls for compassion as fear, unrest spread during outbreakDr. Kent Brantly became critically ill with Ebola while on medical mission work during the 2014 outbreak. The U.S. physician survived, and is now watching with concern at the speed and spread of the current outbreak — which has no approved treatments or vaccines available.

Read more »

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes speaks to media during an end-of-season availability in Toronto, on Monday, May 4, 2026The news text contains various topics such as sports, personal stories, politics, and more. It includes information about a basketball player, a car crash survivor, a landlord-tenant dispute, and more.

Read more »