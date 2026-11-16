Cait Alexander and her organization End Violence Everywhere screen Code of Misconduct to advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence and highlight systemic failures.

Canadian advocate Cait Alexander recently spoke with CTV News regarding the persistent dangers faced by survivors of intimate partner violence, even after the death of their abusers. Alexander, who founded the organization End Violence Everywhere, revealed that she was forced to reopen reports with Toronto police after receiving death threats from friends of her former boyfriend. The incident highlights the severe challenges survivors face in achieving true safety and legal closure after leaving abusive relationships.

The Legacy of Violence and Systemic Failure

Despite the death of Alexander's ex-boyfriend earlier this year, his associates continued to target her with threats, demonstrating how violence can extend beyond the grave. Alexander explained that individuals with a propensity for violence can continue to threaten, coerce, and cause disruption long after the primary abuser is gone. She noted that upon her abuser's death, his friends sent her death threats, which necessitated further interaction with law enforcement authorities in Toronto.

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Back in 2021, Alexander suffered a near-fatal beating at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, an attack that resulted in permanent scarring and head trauma. Despite the clear evidence of such severe physical abuse, the court system failed to bring him to trial. He was released on $500 bail and the charges were eventually stayed under the Jordan rule, which sets strict time limits on when a trial can proceed. This legal mechanism effectively allowed him to avoid prosecution despite the life-threatening nature of the assault.

Alexander emphasized the critical importance of her decision to leave Canada and move to the United States. She stated that had she not fled the country, there was a high probability that her ex-boyfriend would have finished the job, meaning he would have taken her life. This experience underscores the extreme risks faced by survivors who remain in jurisdictions where legal protections may be delayed or ineffective.

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Advocacy Through Cinema and Community Action

As the founder of End Violence Everywhere, an organization dedicated to advocating for survivors of intimate partner violence, Alexander continues to push for systemic change. The group is organizing a special screening of Code of Misconduct, a documentary that examines the 2025 sexual assault trial of five members of a Canadian junior hockey team. This event serves as a platform to raise awareness about sexual violence and the challenges survivors face within institutional settings.

The screening is scheduled for December 4 at the Canyon Meadows Cinema. Admission to the event is free, but guests are asked to register beforehand to ensure proper attendance tracking. This initiative allows End Violence Everywhere to engage with the community and provide a space for dialogue around sensitive topics related to violence and justice.

Broader Implications for Survivor Safety

The case of Cait Alexander illustrates the complex legal and social hurdles that prevent effective justice for victims of severe domestic abuse. The release of her ex-boyfriend on minimal bail and the subsequent stay of charges highlight significant gaps in the legal system's ability to protect vulnerable individuals. These systemic failures often leave survivors in a state of uncertainty and fear, even after they have physically distanced themselves from their abusers.

Advocates like Alexander argue that the persistence of threats from abuser associates is a symptom of a broader cultural issue. The inability of the legal system to hold perpetrators accountable quickly can embolden those who enable or support violent behavior. This situation calls for a reevaluation of how courts handle cases involving severe intimate partner violence and the protection orders issued for survivors.

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By organizing events like the Code of Misconduct screening, End Violence Everywhere aims to shed light on these issues and provide resources for those affected. The organization's work focuses on ensuring that survivors like Alexander receive the support and legal protections they need to live without fear. The upcoming event at Canyon Meadows Cinema will serve as a key moment for community engagement and education on these critical topics.

The continued harassment Alexander faced from her ex-boyfriend's friends, even after his death, serves as a stark reminder of the long-term impact of domestic violence. It highlights the need for more robust legal frameworks to protect survivors from ongoing intimidation and threats. Through her advocacy, Alexander hopes to prevent other survivors from facing similar ordeals and to ensure that the justice system better responds to the needs of those affected by intimate partner violence.

The documentary Code of Misconduct offers a detailed look at how institutions can fail to address sexual assault, paralleling the systemic issues Alexander faced in her own legal battle. By linking these narratives, End Violence Everywhere creates a comprehensive picture of the challenges survivors encounter. The organization's efforts to raise awareness through film screenings are a vital part of their strategy to foster a safer environment for all survivors.