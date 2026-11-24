A new Nanos Research poll shows most Canadians plan to spend the same this holiday season, an all-time high. See how demographics and economics impact consumer behavior.

A significant shift in Canadian consumer sentiment is emerging ahead of the upcoming festive season, with a clear majority of households choosing financial stability over increased spending. A national survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News indicates that 55.5 per cent of Canadians intend to maintain their holiday expenditure levels at the same amount as the previous year.

Holiday Spending Reaches Record Stability Levels

This current figure represents a historic peak in financial caution among the population. When Nanos began tracking this specific metric four years ago, only 46 per cent of respondents reported planning to keep their spending consistent. The trend showed slight fluctuations in recent years, with 42 per cent holding steady in 2023 and 45 per cent in 2024. Notably, the question regarding spending intentions was not included in surveys conducted in 2025, making the current data point a unique benchmark in the recent timeline.

Also read Canadian Mortgage Delinquencies Surge 30% as Interest Rates Bite, Led by Ontario and B.C.

Conversely, the proportion of Canadians planning to reduce their holiday outlays has dropped to a tracking low of 35.2 per cent. This represents a significant decline from the 48.2 per cent who cut back in 2024 and 41.7 per cent in 2023. The data suggests that fewer people feel compelled to make drastic cuts to their festive budgets compared to previous years, potentially indicating a stabilization in household economic expectations.

On the other end of the spectrum, optimism remains limited but slightly improved. Only 6.3 per cent of respondents indicated they plan to spend more this year, a modest increase from 5.5 per cent in 2024 and 3.5 per cent in 2023. This small percentage highlights that while most are maintaining status quo, very few are in a position to expand their consumption despite potential economic fluctuations.

Advertisement

Demographic Divides in Consumer Behavior

Age plays a critical role in determining how Canadians approach their holiday budgets. Younger adults between the ages of 18 and 34 are significantly more likely to tighten their belts than their older counterparts. The survey reveals that 45 per cent of respondents in the 18 to 34 age group plan to spend less, compared to just 26 per cent of those aged 55 and older. This generational gap suggests that younger Canadians are bearing a disproportionate burden of economic pressures.

Gender also influences spending intentions, with men showing slightly more confidence in maintaining their budgets than women. Fifty-nine point two per cent of men plan to spend about the same as last year, compared to 51.9 per cent of women. Furthermore, men are marginally more likely to increase spending, with 6.6 per cent planning to spend more versus 5.9 per cent of women. In contrast, 38.4 per cent of women plan to spend less, higher than the 31.9 per cent of men who intend to reduce their outlays.

Broader Economic Pressures on Households

The holiday survey results must be viewed against a backdrop of broader financial stress affecting Canadian families. An earlier Nanos Research survey conducted between October 31 and November 2, 2026, found that 14 per cent of Canadian parents are going into debt to manage family expenses. Additionally, 30 per cent of parents are reducing their own expenses to fund their children's extracurricular activities.

That study, which involved 475 parents, underscores the complex trade-offs families are navigating. Nikos Nanos, the founder and chief data scientist at Nanos Research, noted that there is significant pressure involved in these decisions. The data implies that while the majority of the general population may hold spending steady, underlying debts and reduced discretionary income are creating a fragile financial environment for many households.

Advertisement

The methodology for the holiday spending poll relied on a rigorous process to ensure national representativeness. Nanos conducted a random digit dialling (RDD) dual frame survey combining cell and landline phones with online responses. The sample size included 1,058 Canadians aged 18 or older, conducted from October 31 to November 2 as part of an omnibus survey.

To ensure accuracy, the results were weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and stratified geographically across Canada. Random digit dialling allowed for a maximum of five callback attempts to reach participants. The survey carries a margin of error of ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, providing a statistically reliable snapshot of current consumer sentiment across the nation.