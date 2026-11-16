An expert told a House of Commons committee that people with religious or health-based food restrictions could pay more for groceries because of algorithmic pricing, also called surveillance pricing. The government says its proposed privacy legislation could address the issue, but the bill does not mention the term.

An expert told members of Parliament that people with religious or health-based food restrictions could end up paying more for groceries because of algorithmic pricing, also known as surveillance pricing.

Sarah-Louise Ruder, an adjunct professor at the University of the Fraser Valley food and agriculture institute, said the phenomenon has already been observed in the United States. Ruder made the comments as the House of Commons ethics committee studies the use of artificial intelligence in algorithmic pricing. The committee heard testimony on the issue on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Also read Burlington house fire kills man, 12-year-old and one-year-old; two family members critical

Clear Line Between Market And Surveillance Pricing

Renjie Butalid, co-founder of the Montreal AI Ethics Institute, said there needs to be a clear line between pricing based on market conditions and surveillance pricing that uses personal information to determine what to charge individual people. He gave the example of a parent urgently buying baby formula who may have few alternatives. A surveillance pricing system could use that situation to charge the parent more, he said.

Advertisement

The Liberal government says its proposed privacy legislation could be used to tackle the issue of surveillance pricing, but the bill does not actually mention the term. The committee is examining how artificial intelligence may be used to set prices and whether that use raises ethical and privacy concerns. The testimony focused on how the practice could affect consumers who have limited choices because of dietary, religious or health needs.

Ruder's comments pointed to U.S. examples where the effect has already been seen. She said the pattern could mean higher costs for some grocery shoppers. Butalid called for a clear boundary between ordinary market-based pricing and surveillance pricing that relies on personal information. He said the distinction matters when a shopper has few alternatives and may be charged more because of that pressure.

Privacy Legislation Focus On Algorithmic Pricing

The privacy legislation now before Parliament is central to the government's response, according to the Liberal government. However, the bill does not use the phrase surveillance pricing, which the committee heard is also called algorithmic pricing. The ethics committee study is looking at artificial intelligence in pricing as part of its broader work. MPs heard that the issue touches on privacy, competition and consumer protection.

The hearing included an example of a parent buying baby formula in an urgent situation. That parent may have few alternatives, and a surveillance pricing system could use that to charge more, the committee heard. The Canadian Press reported that the committee is studying the use of artificial intelligence in algorithmic pricing. The practice is also referred to as surveillance pricing.

Advertisement

Ruder is an adjunct professor at the University of the Fraser Valley food and agriculture institute. Butalid is co-founder of the Montreal AI Ethics Institute. The government says its proposed privacy legislation could be used to tackle surveillance pricing. The bill does not mention the term directly, the committee heard.

Key Experts And Timeline For The Hearings

The article was published on Mon, November 16, 2026 at 9:02 p.m. GMT+2. The source text was published on November 16, 2026 at 2:09 p.m. EST. The committee heard that people with religious or health-based food restrictions could pay more. Ruder said the phenomenon has already been observed in the United States.

Butalid said pricing based on market conditions must be separated from surveillance pricing that uses personal information to set what individual people are charged. He used the baby formula example to show how urgent need and few alternatives could lead to a higher price under such a system. The Liberal government says its proposed privacy legislation could be a tool to address surveillance pricing. The bill does not actually mention the term, MPs heard.

The House of Commons ethics committee is studying the use of artificial intelligence in algorithmic pricing. The practice is also called surveillance pricing.