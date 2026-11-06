Surrey Shootings: Two Charged Over October 2025 Attacks in B.C.

Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan each face two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm over October 2025 shootings in Surrey, B.C., police said.

Two people have been charged in connection with separate shootings in Surrey, B.C., that took place last year, the province's anti-extortion task force announced on Friday. The suspects, 22-year-old Pardeep Singh and 22-year-old Saveer Khan, each face two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm tied to a pair of shootings in October 2025.

Singh and Khan were arrested in Surrey on Nov. 1 and remain in custody. The charges follow two incidents that were handed over to the B.C. Extortion Task Force, a provincial unit established last year to investigate threats and violence targeting the South Asian community.

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Details of the October 2025 Surrey Shootings

The first Surrey shooting occurred on Oct. 12, 2025, when officers were called to a home in the 13000 block of 103A Avenue that was targeted with gunfire. Investigators said a female victim sustained injuries in the incident.

Four days later, on Oct. 16, officers were called to a report of shots fired at Kap's Café in the 8400 block of 120 Street. Police said two employees were inside the business during the overnight attack but were not injured.

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The café is owned by Bollywood celebrity Kapil Sharma, and the Oct. 16 attack was the third time the business had been targeted in a shooting that year. Both investigations were placed under the provincial task force, which was set up to address this type of violence.

RCMP Credits Year-Long Investigation for Charges

The RCMP and the B.C. Extortion Task Force say the charges came after extensive work over the past year. In a news release on Friday, the task force said it had worked closely with other law enforcement partners to advance the parallel investigations.

RCMP Chief Supt. Duncan Pound said the charges are the result of extensive investigative work, including multiple judicial authorizations, search warrants, and detailed analysis of evidence. Pound said police recognize and share the concerns the incidents created within the community.

Pound stated that the integrated team kept gathering evidence until it led to the charges announced on Friday. He added that the charges should serve as another clear message to those involved in extortion-related violence that law enforcement is working collaboratively to ensure public safety.

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Partner Agencies Behind the Anti-Extortion Task Force

The anti-extortion task force is led by the RCMP alongside several local and federal agencies. Its members include the Abbotsford and Delta police departments, the Surrey Police Service, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

According to the agency, the task force has secured 28 charges against 14 people since it was established in September 2025. The release did not specify how those 28 charges are distributed among the 14 people.

Custody Status and Ongoing Surrey Investigations

Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan remain in custody after their arrests in Surrey on Nov. 1, according to the task force. The announcement did not list court dates or a hearing schedule for either suspect.

For residents and businesses in Surrey, the case shows how the task force is handling shootings linked to threats and violence against the South Asian community. The release did not mention any additional arrests in the two October 2025 shootings.