Surrey Police Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Approached Two Teen Girls

Surrey Police are investigating after a stranger approached two teenage girls on Tuesday and are seeking public help to identify the driver and vehicle.

Surrey Police are investigating an incident in which a stranger approached two teenage girls in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon. The Surrey Police Service said the teens were walking on 123A Street near Prince Charles Elementary School at around 3:30 p.m. when the interaction took place.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was unknown to either girl. He spoke with the girls, who became concerned about their wellbeing and left the area. Police were called after the girls left.

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Details of the Interaction in Surrey

According to the Surrey Police Service, the encounter involved a man who was driving a vehicle at the time he spoke with the two girls. Neither girl knew the man before the interaction occurred.

The concern expressed by the girls led them to leave the area, and the matter was then reported to police. Investigators are working to understand the sequence of events and the full circumstances of the encounter.

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Police said the SPS has collected CCTV video connected to the incident. Despite reviewing that footage, investigators have not yet been able to identify the man or his vehicle.

Suspect and Vehicle Description

The SPS described the man as a South Asian male between 25 and 35 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, with brown brush-cut hair.

The vehicle has been described as a white four door Toyota Corolla from the 2023 to 2025 model years. Police are asking anyone who may recognize a vehicle or driver matching these descriptions to contact them.

These physical details are being shared publicly so that residents who may have seen the man or the car can help investigators narrow down their search. Descriptions like these are often important in cases where a suspect has not yet been identified.

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How the Public Can Help Surrey Police

The SPS is asking for the public's help so investigators can further their investigation and identify the vehicle and the driver. Anyone with information about the interaction, the vehicle or the driver has been asked to come forward.

Members of the public can call the SPS non-emergency line at 604-599-0502. Callers are asked to quote file number 26-116403 so their information can be linked to the correct investigation.

Incidents involving young people walking in the afternoon near a school are a reminder of how useful witness accounts and video can be to police. Even small details about a vehicle or a person may help investigators determine what happened.