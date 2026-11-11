Surrey Police Officer Apologizes at Inquest into Autistic Teen's Fatal Shooting

A Surrey police officer apologized to the family of 15-year-old autistic teen Chase De Balinhard at a B.C. coroner's inquest into his fatal police shooting.

Content warning: this story discusses suicide. A Surrey, B.C., police officer who tried to save 15-year-old autistic teenager Chase De Balinhard in his final moments offered an emotional apology to the teen's family on Tuesday. Const. Mark Peterse made the apology while testifying at a coroner's inquest presided over by coroner John Knox, saying he wished he could have done more to prevent the fatal police shooting.

Peterse, a specially trained crisis negotiator with the Surrey Police Service, responded to Chase's mental-health emergency on Feb. 9, 2025. He told the inquest he performed CPR on the teenager after he was shot by police, and that he stroked Chase's hair and reassured him that he was safe and loved until he stopped breathing.

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Inquest Details the Surrey Police Crisis Response

The inquest heard Chase's final 911 call and police radio communications documenting the response that ended in his death. Jurors and the public heard both the recordings and Peterse's testimony on the same day, which together provided a detailed account of what emergency responders knew at the time.

Peterse testified that he had worked in policing for approximately 13 years, including about seven years with specialized police mental-health teams. He joined the Surrey Police Service after previously serving with the RCMP. On the day of the incident, he was responding with Car 67, a program that pairs a police officer with a psychiatric nurse to assist people experiencing mental-health crises.

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Peterse said he and his nurse partner joined the response after hearing an emergency call involving a suicidal teenager at Clayton Heights Secondary School. The nurse accessed available clinical information and helped identify Chase as autistic and as having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Peterse said he broadcast that information over police radio so other officers would know about the diagnoses.

Peterse also described turning off his emergency lights and siren before reaching the school because he did not want to further alarm the teenager. When he first approached Chase, he found him sitting against a fence with what appeared to be a revolver beside him.

Officer Testimony on Communication and Autism Training

Peterse testified that he tried to communicate with Chase from the outset, introducing himself by his first name and giving a large wave to appear friendly and non-threatening. Chase stood up while holding the apparent firearm, swore at the officer and walked away.

Peterse said officers followed Chase through nearby trails, a townhouse complex and parkland, and that he repeatedly shouted reassurances such as 'Chase, you're safe. We're not here to hurt you. We're here to help.' He estimated he repeated those words at least 10 to 12 times during the encounters, often from a distance of approximately 75 metres.

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Under questioning from J.A. Pankiw-Petty, the lawyer representing Chase's family, Peterse was asked whether the large wave and repeated shouting could have been interpreted as threatening or overwhelming for an autistic person. Pankiw-Petty stressed that he was questioning the possible effects of the communication, not suggesting Peterse intended to frighten Chase.

Peterse acknowledged that his autism-specific training was limited compared with his broader crisis-negotiation experience. He said he hoped the shouting did not contribute to Chase becoming dysregulated, adding that it was not what his intent was. He also said he had not been aware of an individualized safety plan developed for the teenager, which included calming strategies and familiar references that could help him feel safe.

Questions Over Autism Training and the Safety Plan

Peterse agreed that further practical training about autism and neurodivergence could improve officers' ability to recognize signs of distress and communicate effectively with people in crisis. His testimony placed that training at the centre of questions about whether Chase's autism and individual needs were adequately understood during the response.

Peterse also repeatedly emphasized that officers believed Chase was carrying a real firearm. He described the situation as extremely high-risk because officers believed they were confronting an armed, suicidal teenager near a school and a residential neighbourhood, a context that shaped every decision made during the encounter.