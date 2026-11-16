Surrey Police Investigate Fatal Tree Strike on Highway 10 Driver

Surrey Police Service appeals for video evidence after a driver died when a tree fell on their car during a windstorm on Highway 10. Details on the November 7 incident and investigation status.

The Surrey Police Service is actively seeking public assistance to identify witnesses and review video footage following a fatal traffic accident in Surrey, British Columbia. A driver lost their life after a large tree fell onto their vehicle during a severe windstorm that impacted the region earlier this month. The tragic incident occurred on November 7 when dangerous weather conditions caused significant damage to the transportation infrastructure in the area.

Details of the November 7 Incident at Highway 10

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene near Highway 10 and 184 Street at approximately 8 p.m. on November 7. Upon arrival, crews encountered hazardous conditions due to downed power lines which created immediate safety risks for first responders attempting to navigate the area. The primary focus of the initial response was a white Toyota Prius that had been struck by a fallen tree, trapping the driver inside.

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Despite the immediate and sustained efforts of emergency services personnel to extricate the driver and provide medical aid, the individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The Surrey Police Service confirmed that the driver was pronounced deceased following the rescue attempt. The severity of the impact from the tree caused critical injuries that could not be prevented by the emergency response efforts.

Investigation into Circumstances and Witness Appeals

The Surrey Police Service Collision Investigation Unit launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that caused this tragedy on Monday. Investigators are currently working to determine the exact conditions that led to the tree falling on the vehicle and are reviewing all available evidence from the scene. The unit is specifically looking to establish the timeline of events and the specific location where the tree struck the car.

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A key aspect of this investigation is the appeal for individuals who witnessed the incident or recorded video in the area to contact police. The Surrey Police Service noted in a statement that there were multiple people on scene recording the event, but only a few have connected with police to date. Authorities are urging those with relevant footage to come forward as it may provide critical insights into the moment of impact.

Impact on Traffic and Secondary Vehicle Damage

While the primary focus remained on the fatal collision involving the white Toyota Prius, the falling tree also impacted a second vehicle in the vicinity. The driver of that other vehicle escaped the accident with only minor injuries, highlighting the varying severity of the impacts caused by the debris. The Surrey Police Service acknowledged the fortunate outcome for the second driver while emphasizing the tragic loss of life in the other incident.

The area around Highway 10 and 184 Street was closed to traffic for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene and remove the fallen tree. This closure was necessary to ensure the safety of both the emergency responders and the public while they managed the hazardous conditions created by the storm. Traffic flow was eventually restored after the scene was deemed safe and the investigation into the immediate aftermath was completed.