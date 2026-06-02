Surrey police board chair Harley Chappell has resigned, effective immediately, in response to the ousting of former police chief Norm Lipinski.

Surrey Police Board Chair Harley Chappell Resigns Over Ousting of Former Police Chief Norm Lipinski . Surrey police board chair Harley Chappell has resigned, effective immediately, in response to the ousting of former police chief Norm Lipinski .

Chappell, who is also chief of Semiahmoo First Nation, sent a resignation letter Tuesday morning saying he must resign from his position with great sadness and disappointment with the Surrey Police Service board. The decision to fire Chief Norm Lipinski from his position as chief constable was made during a special meeting that I was not in attendance at, Chappell wrote in the letter.

I do not support this motion and feel it to be in violation of our governance policies and provincial police act. I believe I have gone above and beyond in leading an independent, non-politically influenced board to govern the SPS, unfortunately I feel the political tentacles and pressures have reached far too deeply into our newly formed SPS board, and I morally and ethically cannot be part of this moving forward.

It has been my true honor for be part of the largest, most unprecedented police transition in Canadian history. Chappell has been a key figure in the Surrey Police Service's transition to a new board and has been a vocal advocate for police reform. His resignation is a significant blow to the board and the community, and it remains to be seen how his departure will impact the service's operations.

The ousting of Chief Lipinski has sparked widespread criticism and concern, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in the police service. Chappell's resignation is a clear indication that the Surrey Police Service is struggling with the same issues of politics and influence that have plagued other police services in the past. The Surrey Police Service has a long history of controversy and criticism, and Chappell's resignation is just the latest development in a long and complex story.

The board is now left to pick up the pieces and find a new chair to lead the service through its transition. It remains to be seen how this will play out, but one thing is certain - the Surrey Police Service is at a crossroads and the future is uncertain





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Surrey Police Board Harley Chappell Norm Lipinski Police Reform Police Transition

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