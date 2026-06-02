Surrey Mayor Locke Faces Backlash Over Ouster of Police Chief Norm Lipinski

Two Surrey councillors and mayoral candidates have blasted Mayor Brenda Locke after the Surrey Police Board confirmed the removal of Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, appointing Deputy Chief Todd Matsumoto as interim leader. The decision, made by a newly constituted board with Locke-aligned members, has sparked accusations of political interference and raises concerns about public safety and the city's eight-year police transition.

Published at 10:15 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, two Surrey councillors and mayoral candidates, Mike Starchuk and Linda Annis , have strongly criticized Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke following the reported removal of Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski .

The Surrey Police Board confirmed on Tuesday morning that Lipinski has left the SPS, appointing Deputy Chief Constable Todd Matsumoto as interim chief. The board stated in a release that they remain focused on public safety and will begin recruiting for a new permanent chief.

Reports indicate Lipinski has until 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, to either resign or face termination without cause, after he was placed on leave following a meeting with the police board on Monday, June 1. The board's decision has drawn sharp reactions from Starchuk and Annis, who accuse Mayor Locke of political interference and pursuing a long-standing campaign to undermine the police transition.

Annis described the termination as a "tragic example" of Locke's vendetta against the local police department, arguing it makes the city less safe. She noted that Lipinski, who has served as chief since 2020 and had his contract renewed in October 2025 for three years (with a two-year extension option), has been leading the force amid constant opposition, interference, and budget cuts from the mayor.

Starchuk echoed these sentiments, stating Locke has "once again destabilized" the transition by enabling a newly constituted police board, dominated by Locke-appointed members with less than 10 weeks of experience, to fire the chief behind closed doors. Both candidates called for transparency, questioning who really drives decisions at the police board. The Surrey Police Board, now with five new members aligned with Locke, delivered its decision after meetings held predominantly in camera. Senior SPS media relations officer Staff Sgt.

Lindsey Houghten said the service knew nothing about the ouster and deferred all questions to the board. Further attempts to reach Mayor Locke, Coun. Rob Stutt (the council representative on the board), board chair Harley Chappell, and executive director Jason Kuzminski were noted. The abrupt leadership change raises concerns about morale, public safety, and the future of Surrey's eight-year police transition, which has been a contentious political issue.

Locke's opposition to the SPS is well-documented, and this latest move intensifies the conflict between the mayor's office and the police service. The interim leadership under Deputy Chief Matsumoto is expected to maintain operations while the recruitment process for a permanent chief gets underway. Community and political observers are closely watching how this development will impact the city's law enforcement stability and the upcoming mayoral race, with public safety emerging as a key campaign theme





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Surrey Police Norm Lipinski Brenda Locke Mike Starchuk Linda Annis Surrey Police Board Police Transition

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