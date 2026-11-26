Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum aims to reduce Metro Vancouver's scope to water, sewer, and garbage, calling for an independent review of the North Shore plant and a 90-day audit of all services.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has officially announced his candidacy for the position of chair of Metro Vancouver, targeting the new board's inaugural meeting scheduled for Friday. Representing the Safe Surrey Coalition, McCallum is positioning himself as a candidate dedicated to shrinking the regional district's mandate to its foundational utilities. His campaign centers on a commitment to restore the agency to what he describes as its original operational purpose.

Metro Vancouver Chair Candidate Pushes Core Services

McCallum argues that Metro Vancouver was originally established to deliver three specific infrastructure services: water, sewer, and garbage. He contends that the agency has since expanded beyond these essential duties, resulting in increased costs for local taxpayers. His platform calls for a strict return to these basics, asserting that the regional body should no longer manage broader social or environmental initiatives.

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Safe Surrey Coalition Targets Affordable Housing and Parks

The Safe Surrey Coalition has identified air quality programs, climate initiatives, affordable housing projects, and regional parks as examples of what McCallum terms bloat and scope creep. According to the Mayor, these functions should be managed either by the provincial government or by individual municipal cities rather than the regional district. He believes that decisions regarding housing and climate policies should be made by leaders who are directly accountable to local voters.

Audit Plan Includes North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant

Upon assuming the chair role, McCallum plans to instruct the board to conduct a comprehensive review of every Metro Vancouver service within the first 90 days. Additionally, he has ordered an independent review specifically targeting the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant. These steps are intended to ensure that the organization remains efficient and focused on its primary infrastructure responsibilities.

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Regional Growth Strategy and Invest Vancouver Budget Scrutiny

McCallum has highlighted the regional growth strategy and Invest Vancouver as areas of concern regarding the agency's expanded role. He points out that the growth strategy dictates how individual cities plan their neighborhoods, while Invest Vancouver operates as an economic development agency that utilized a budget of $4.75 million last year. The Mayor suggests that such regulatory and economic functions fall outside the appropriate scope of Metro Vancouver.

Public Support Requested for Simplified Governance Model

McCallum asserts that both the province and the residents of the region desire a Metro Vancouver that adheres to fundamental services and respects taxpayer funds. He is actively requesting support from the newly convened board to implement these structural changes. His campaign aims to reshape the regional district into a streamlined utility provider rather than a broad social and economic policy maker.