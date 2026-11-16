Surrey police have identified 52-year-old Stephen David Turner as the victim of a targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C. on November 12. Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward with information to help build a timeline of events.

Surrey homicide investigators have publicly identified Stephen David Turner, a 52-year-old resident of Surrey, as the deceased victim of a fatal shooting that occurred last week in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

Police confirmed that Mr. Turner was killed at a residential home located on the 10600 block of 132 Street. The fatal incident took place on the morning of November 12, prompting a swift response from emergency services and a specialized police task force dedicated to resolving the case.

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Timeline and Emergency Response Details

Surrey Police officers and paramedics were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7:15 a.m. on the specified date. Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement personnel discovered a male subject who had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical intervention efforts by the paramedics, Mr. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, commonly known as IHIT, assumed control of the investigation later on the same day. The handover was executed to ensure that specialized resources and expertise were applied to the complex nature of the case from the outset.

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Investigation Focus and Public Appeal for Information

In a formal statement released on Monday, the homicide team indicated that investigators strongly believe the shooting was a targeted event. The decision to release Mr. Turner's identity publicly was made specifically to advance the investigation, which remains in its early stages.

Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT emphasized the critical nature of establishing a complete timeline of events leading up to the shooting. Investigators are currently asking anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Turner to contact the IHIT information line immediately. This outreach is vital for understanding his movements and interactions prior to the incident.

Authorities are specifically requesting that anyone who possesses information or video footage from the area taken between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on November 12 to reach out to the task force. The public can provide tips by calling the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.ca.