Surrey Homicide Investigation: Two Killed in Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team leads probe after two deaths at Surrey Walmart near 88th Ave. Police link separate vehicle fire to shooting incident.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officers have assumed control of a murder probe following a fatal shooting that left two individuals dead in a Surrey parking lot on Sunday night. The Surrey Police Service confirmed that homicide investigators were deployed to the scene shortly after the initial emergency response failed to save the victims.

Shooting Details at Walmart Surrey Location

The Surrey Police Service responded to an emergency call just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday evening at a Walmart parking lot located near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 124 Street. Dispatchers received reports indicating that a man and a woman had sustained gunshot wounds, prompting an immediate deployment of emergency units to the area.

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Upon arrival, first responders initiated immediate resuscitation efforts for both the male and female victims. Despite their urgent medical interventions, both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased a short time later. The fatal nature of the incident triggered the automatic involvement of specialized investigative units.

IHIT Takes Over and Links to Vehicle Fire

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has officially taken over the case from local patrol units to conduct a thorough forensic and investigative analysis. As of Monday morning, the crime scene remained secured behind police tape while detectives continued their work at the location. No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

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Investigators are actively exploring a potential connection between the shooting and a separate vehicle fire reported approximately 15 minutes after the initial 911 call. This secondary incident occurred in the 9700 block of Princess Drive. Police are currently determining whether the arson and the homicides are linked events or unrelated occurrences.

Public Appeal for Video and Witness Information

The Surrey Police Service is urging anyone with relevant information or surveillance footage to come forward. They are specifically asking for video from the area that may have captured the shooting or the subsequent vehicle fire. Community cooperation is deemed essential for solving the case.

Individuals with information are asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team directly at 1-877-551-4448. Alternatively, tips can be submitted via email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.gc. The investigation remains active as authorities work to identify suspects and establish the sequence of events.