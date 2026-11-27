The 75th annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast in Ottawa raised more than $275,000, with a final tally exceeding $300,000 for over 30 local charities fighting food insecurity.

The 75th annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast was held in Ottawa on Nov. 27, 2026, raising more than $275,000 for local charities. Organizers later confirmed the final tally exceeded $300,000, more than doubling the $130,000 raised last year.

Fundraising Total Doubles Previous Year

The sold-out event welcomed 650 people to the Westin Ottawa, returning to the hotel for the first time since 2017. Roslyn Smith, board chair of the Christmas Cheer Breakfast, said, We are very pleased to be back at the Westin. We have a long history with them hosting us. The fundraising total was boosted by a last-minute donation of $75,000 from Lisa Mierins, her family foundation, and Mercedes-Benz Ottawa Downtown.

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Proceeds will support more than 30 local charities focused on addressing food insecurity. Among the beneficiaries is the Ottawa Mission, which is preparing for the colder months ahead. Peter Tilley, CEO of the Ottawa Mission, said, We are low on boots, and we are low on winter coats. The organization expects to begin purchasing additional winter clothing by mid-December, making the donations particularly timely.

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Tilley added, To have an event like this, that we can get some cash inflow into our organization to purchase winter clothes, it is going to be a huge, huge help. For him, the annual gathering also marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in the capital. This is when Christmas launches, right here today, he said. CTV Ottawa anchors Patricia Boal and Stefan Keyes emceed the festivities, which included live music and celebrity breakfast servers.

Charities Address Food Insecurity

For Boal, the event has been a holiday tradition dating back to the 1990s, when she attended her first Christmas Cheer Breakfast. She recalled, I remember thinking, oh my goodness, everyone who is someone in the city is in this one room, and they are all super happy and cheerful, and it is all for a good cause. With many families continuing to struggle with the rising cost of living, Keyes said the generosity of Ottawa's community is particularly meaningful.

They step up year after year to support this cause that supports those in need, he said. The 75th annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast not only celebrated a major milestone but also provided critical funding for local charities as winter approaches. Organizers confirmed the final tally Friday afternoon, after announcing $275,000 had been raised that morning. This year's event more than doubled the $130,000 raised at last year's breakfast.

The sold-out crowd of 650 at the Westin Ottawa marked a return to the venue for the first time since 2017. The last-minute $75,000 donation from Lisa Mierins, her family foundation, and Mercedes-Benz Ottawa Downtown pushed the total beyond expectations. Proceeds will go to more than 30 local charities addressing food insecurity. The Ottawa Mission is one of the organizations that will benefit.

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Event Marks Unofficial Start Of Holiday Season

CEO Peter Tilley said the funds come at a crucial time as the mission is low on boots and winter coats. He expects to begin purchasing additional winter clothing by mid-December. Tilley emphasized the impact: To have an event like this, that we can get some cash inflow into our organization to purchase winter clothes, it is going to be a huge, huge help. He also noted that the breakfast marks the unofficial start of the holiday season.

This is when Christmas launches, right here today, he said. The event was emceed by CTV Ottawa anchors Patricia Boal and Stefan Keyes. It featured live music and celebrity breakfast servers. Boal reflected on her long history with the event, which began in the 1990s.

She said, I remember thinking, oh my goodness, everyone who is someone in the city is in this one room, and they are all super happy and cheerful, and it is all for a good cause. Keyes highlighted the community's generosity amid rising living costs. They step up year after year to support this cause that supports those in need, he said.

The 75th annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast successfully raised over $275,000, with a final total exceeding $300,000, to support local charities.