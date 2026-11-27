The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause for Bill 21 was valid, leaving political actors to manage future overrides of Charter rights.

The Supreme Court of Canada delivered a significant ruling on Friday, determining that the Quebec legislature's decision to use the notwithstanding clause to preemptively override certain Charter rights in Bill 21 was largely constitutional. This landmark decision confirms the legality of the province's secularism law, which mandates religious neutrality for those in positions of authority, such as teachers and police officers, while striking down one specific provision that prohibited National Assembly members from wearing face coverings during proceedings. By validating this use of Section 33 of the Constitution Act, 1982, the court has effectively placed the ultimate check on legislative power back into the hands of the electorate and political players rather than the judiciary.

Judicial Declaration Powers and Transparency

A majority of justices agreed that while the notwithstanding clause protects a law from being struck down by courts, it does not prevent judges from publicly declaring that the law violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This concept, known as declaratory relief, allows the judiciary to signal that rights have been unreasonably infringed without nullifying the statute itself. Justice Nicholas Kasirer noted that such a court opinion serves as a useful tool for the public, particularly when vulnerable minorities are affected by an overriding statute, ensuring that citizens remain informed about the status of their constitutional protections.

Also read Quebec braces for Supreme Court decision on Bill 21

Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser welcomed this aspect of the ruling as a critical component of democratic transparency and accountability. He stated that Canadians have the right to know when their Charter rights have been unjustifiably infringed upon, which helps maintain a healthy democracy even when legislative overrides are in place. This judicial voice provides a layer of scrutiny that may increase the political cost for governments choosing to bypass fundamental rights, aligning with the original intent of the clause as a political rather than a legal shield.

Political Opposition and Provincial Stances

The debate over the scope of judicial declarations highlighted sharp divisions among federal and provincial governments during the hearings. The federal government, along with the governments of Manitoba and British Columbia, argued that such declarations were permissible and potentially useful for maintaining constitutional dialogue. In contrast, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Quebec firmly opposed the idea, with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon reiterating his province's resistance to any judicial mechanism that might second-guess legislative decisions made under the notwithstanding clause.

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Quebec's resistance stems from a desire to preserve the political nature of the override, ensuring that it remains a tool governed by public opinion rather than judicial interpretation. The five-year expiry period set out in the clause, which corresponds to the maximum duration of the House of Commons or a legislative assembly, is intended to place the choice of whether to renew the override provision directly in the hands of the voters. This temporal limit ensures that any government utilizing the clause must regularly justify its actions to the electorate, reinforcing the democratic accountability central to the design of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Civil Liberties Reactions and Future Implications

Civil liberties advocates have strongly condemned the Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling to uphold the core of Bill 21, arguing that it sets a dangerous precedent for minority rights. Stephen Brown, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, warned that the decision opens the floodgates for a full attack on Charter rights, suggesting that other provinces might follow Quebec's path to target specific groups. He expressed concern that the ruling could embolden other jurisdictions to use the notwithstanding clause more frequently, thereby eroding constitutional protections for Canadians.

Despite the backlash, Justices Andromache Karakatsanis and Michelle O'Bonsawin emphasized that courts have a crucial role to play in the dialogue between legislatures and the electorate. They argued that informing both bodies of the scope of a Charter right and the extent of its infringement is essential for meaningful democratic discourse. This perspective underscores the belief that while the judiciary cannot invalidate laws protected by the clause, it can still provide vital context and clarity, helping citizens understand the trade-offs involved in legislative overrides.

Historical Context and Political Safeguards

The ruling revisits the original political compromise of 1981, when the notwithstanding clause was included in the Constitution as a concession to secure federal-provincial agreement. Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien once defended the clause by quoting prominent lawyer Alan Borovoy, who described it as a red flag for opposition parties and the press. Borovoy argued that this political difficulty would serve as a reasonable safeguard for the Charter, making it hard for governments to invoke the override without compelling justification. The Supreme Court's latest decision reinforces this view, leaving the governance of the clause's use to the political arena where public opinion and electoral consequences serve as the primary checks on power.