The Supreme Court of Canada upheld Quebec's secularism law banning religious symbols for public officials, with one exception, sparking divided reactions nationwide.

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld Quebec's Bill 21, the secularism law that bans some public-sector workers like teachers and police from wearing religious symbols at work, with one exception.

The landmark ruling struck down a part of the law that prohibited members of the Quebec legislature from wearing face-coverings, saying it violated their Charter-protected democratic rights. More than seven years after it was passed in 2019, the law survived a legal challenge that climbed all the way to the country's top court. The decision drew a range of responses across the nation, with provincial politicians praising it while people affected expressed anger and disappointment.

Also read Supreme Court of Canada upholds most portions of Quebec secularism law

Court Validates Quebec Notwithstanding Clause Use

The court ruled that Quebec's pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause to pass Bill 21 was valid. Justices examined the provision that allows lawmakers to override certain Charter protections and agreed governments can use the clause pre-emptively, as Quebec did. The ruling also said judges can make non-binding declarations on laws protected by that clause, meaning a judge could declare Bill 21 violates the Charter even though it has been upheld.

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The notwithstanding clause for Bill 21 needs to be renewed by 2029. Prime Minister Mark Carney said he respects the court's independence but said governments at every level must do their utmost to respect the rights and liberties of all Canadians. Carney said his government is studying the ruling. Asked whether he would consider constitutional negotiations with the provinces over the notwithstanding clause, he said it is too early to comment.

He also said his government will not use the notwithstanding clause following the Supreme Court ruling. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon hailed the ruling as a good day for secularism in Quebec and a victory that brings some amount of legal stability in the short term. He said legislators will need to read the fine print of the ruling to understand its implications. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet hailed it as a win for the Quebec legislature.

British Columbia and Manitoba welcomed the ruling that courts can issue non-binding decisions on whether laws violate Charter rights. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the decision was a win for provincial rights and for the democratic balance that holds our federation together. She added it confirms the notwithstanding clause is a legitimate and essential part of the Constitution.

Provincial Leaders React To Supreme Court Ruling

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew in a social media post welcomed the part of the ruling that confirmed courts can still declare when Charter rights are violated by laws like Bill 21. He also called Bill 21 legislative racism. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham says his province has never used the notwithstanding clause but recognizes the significance of the ruling.

A spokesperson for New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said she would not comment on the ruling, and representatives for the premiers of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island did not respond to requests. Only one of Canada's Atlantic premiers has reacted to the landmark ruling about Charter rights. The historic decision provides more clarity on how provincial governments can use a section of the Constitution that allows legislatures to override Charter rights.

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The groups that had challenged Bill 21 expressed their disappointment. The National Council of Canadian Muslims called it a sombre day for Quebec and Canada, and warned the ruling is a license for every government to take away Canadians' rights. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association warned that real people were being harmed and said it was a full attack on Charter rights. Both vowed to continue to defend the rights of anyone affected by the law.

Rights Groups Express Disappointment Over Decision

Other organizations, like the English Montreal School Board, are holding out hope due to the fact the notwithstanding clause needs to be renewed every five years and Quebec currently has a minority government. Egale Canada's acting legal director Eric Freeman praised the court for ruling that declaratory relief can be issued even after the notwithstanding clause is invoked. Declaratory relief is when a court formally recognizes someone's rights were violated, even if it cannot stop the law from being enforced.

Freeman says it allows people to continue arguing their case in court, show evidence their rights were violated and seek formal recognition of that harm. He told CBC News that by recognizing courts can grant declaratory relief, the notwithstanding clause will not necessarily end litigation and individuals can still have their day in court.

In a statement, the Quebec Human Rights Commission said the government should explicitly enshrine the substantive conditions in which the notwithstanding clause can be used to better protect Quebecers' rights and freedoms in light of the Supreme Court decision. The commission said amending Section 52 of the Charter in this way would reconcile the principle of democratic legitimacy with the guarantee of human rights and freedoms.

It said the legislature would contribute to further realizing our collective commitment to these rights and freedoms while also strengthening the rule of law. The commission also stressed that the legislature should only resort to using the notwithstanding clause in exceptional circumstances and to the extent that the situation so requires in accordance with international law.