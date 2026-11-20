The Supreme Court of Canada will deliver its decision on Quebec's secularism law, Bill 21, and the province's use of the notwithstanding clause on Nov. 27 at 9:45 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada will deliver its highly anticipated ruling on Quebec's Bill 21 next week. The court announced Friday that its decision will be released on Nov. 27 at 9:45 a.m. The ruling will also address the Quebec government's use of the notwithstanding clause.

The court has been deliberating since a marathon four-day hearing in March. Bill 21 was adopted on June 16, 2019. It bans certain public servants, including teachers, police officers, and judges, from wearing religious symbols on the job. The former CAQ government passed the law by invoking the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Constitution.

Also read Supreme Court ruling on Quebec's secularism law coming on Nov. 27

Bill 21 Religious Symbol Ban

That move shielded the law from Charter challenges. The ruling next week will have significant implications for how other provinces use the constitutional power. The Government of Canada is not challenging the law but was an intervener among 61 parties that submitted arguments. The federal government asked the high court to set limits on how provincial legislatures can override fundamental rights of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

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The main group challenging the law is the English Montreal School Board (EMSB). It argued the law infringes on minority language rights. Other groups argued the law also infringes on religious freedoms and is unconstitutional. Proponents of the law have invoked parental rights.

They say parents can choose to send their children to a school free of religious influence. Lawyers for the Quebec government told the Supreme Court that a previous Supreme Court ruling from 1988 confirmed the Constitution does not place substantive limits on how a government invokes the notwithstanding clause. The law was first challenged in Superior Court. A 2021 judgment left the law largely intact but acknowledged serious and negative impacts on people who wear religious symbols.

Court of Appeal Ruling

The 2021 decision exempted English school boards in Quebec from certain provisions of the law. The court found minority language education rights, which are not covered by the Charter's notwithstanding clause, were not respected. In February 2024, the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled the secularism law is constitutional. It also found the lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from Bill 21.

The EMSB appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, which will have the final word in the years-long legal battle. With files from The Canadian Press