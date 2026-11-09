Supreme Court to Hear Federal Firearms Ban Challenge

The Supreme Court of Canada examines the legality of the federal government's ban on over two thousand firearm models, with hearings scheduled for this week.

The Supreme Court of Canada is scheduled to hear legal arguments regarding the validity of the federal ban on hundreds of firearm types. This hearing addresses the government's stance that these weapons are fit only for the battlefield. The case centers on the legality of a prohibition that affects more than two thousand varieties of assault-style firearms.

Hearings Challenge Previous Legal Rejections

The hearings are slated for Monday and Tuesday at the Supreme Court of Canada. This proceeding offers opponents of the ban another opportunity to challenge the law after losing in lower courts. The government prohibited the use, sale, and importation of one thousand five hundred firearm models in May 2020. This initial list included popular models such as the AR-15 and the Ruger Mini-14.

Also read Gun users battle Ottawa’s firearms ban at Supreme Court

In October 2023, a Federal Court judge dismissed a request to strike down the ban as unlawful. The judge ruled that the ban was within the scope of powers delegated to the Governor in Council. This decision effectively upheld the federal cabinet's authority to implement such restrictions on firearms. Gun control advocates had applauded this move as a significant step toward removing these weapons from circulation.

By April 2025, the Federal Court of Appeal rejected an appeal against the ban. Court of Appeal Chief Justice Yves de Montigny wrote that the Federal Court had delivered thorough and persuasive reasons for its decision. The list of banned firearms has since grown to more than two thousand five hundred varieties. The government defines these items as assault-style firearms that pose significant public safety risks.

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Legal Questions on Public Safety and Discretion

A key question before the court involves whether the Governor in Council adhered to legal provisions. The law forbids outlawing a firearm if it is deemed reasonable for hunting or sporting purposes in Canada. Chief Justice de Montigny previously noted that he was not persuaded the government erred in considering public safety. He argued that the lethality and potential for mass injuries are valid considerations.

The federal cabinet is the most senior policy-making body in the government. Because of its role at the apex of the executive branch, it is best situated to develop policy and assess the public interest. The submission from federal lawyers argues that the Governor in Council's exercise of broad discretion was reasonable. They assert that these firearms present serious public safety concerns that justify the restrictions.

Written submissions to the Supreme Court point to a regulatory impact analysis statement. This document supports the Governor in Council's opinion on the dangers of these weapons. It states that while some hunters used these firearms in the past, they can increase the severity of mass shootings. The government notes these guns have been used in mass shootings in Canada and other countries.

Amnesty Extensions and Future Implications

The government stated that prohibited firearms must be disposed of or deactivated by October 30. However, the amnesty period has been extended until ninety days after the Supreme Court delivers its decision. This decision is expected no later than next year. The extension allows owners more time to comply with regulations while the legal challenge proceeds.

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Only a small minority of Canadian firearm owners, estimated at three to five percent, owned the prohibited firearms. The federal submission adds that thousands of alternative firearms remain legally available for hunting and sporting use. They argue the Governor in Council balanced public interest policy considerations reasonably. This balance aims to protect the public while maintaining legal access to other weapons.

Appellants, including the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, contest these views. They argue that neither the Federal Court nor the Federal Court of Appeal considered whether the prohibited items were actually used for hunting or sport shooting. This group claims the legal process failed to adequately address the specific intended uses of these weapons by lawful owners.

Competitive handgun shooters in Alberta feel targeted by Ottawa's gun ban. They argue that the regulations disproportionately affect lawful sportsmen. The Supreme Court's decision will likely determine the future of these regulations nationwide. The outcome will clarify the extent of federal power to regulate firearms under existing laws.