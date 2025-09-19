Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Toronto Couple in Backyard Land Dispute with City

The Supreme Court of Canada sided with a Toronto couple in a property dispute with the City of Toronto, ruling that they owned a portion of their backyard based on principles of adverse possession. The case, which involved a decades-old fence and the Real Property Limitations Act, clarifies the application of possessory title to municipal land.

The Supreme Court of Canada building, often veiled in the Ottawa fog, served as the backdrop to a landmark decision regarding property rights and municipal land ownership, dating back to a case that initiated in 2017 when Pawel Kosicki and Megan Munro purchased a residential property in Toronto.

The couple's journey through the legal system unfolded when they discovered that the City of Toronto, and not they, held the official title to a portion of their backyard, a parcel enclosed by a chain-link fence. This discovery ignited a lengthy legal battle, highlighting the intricacies of property law and the challenges of navigating municipal land ownership. The property's proximity to a laneway, owned by the municipality and separating it from a public park, added another layer of complexity to the dispute. The couple had maintained the land as their own, using it as a play area for their children. They sought to purchase the land from the city, but were denied. The city's position was that reclaiming the land would enable the expansion of park access and the installation of additional signage, thus setting the stage for a court battle that would determine who truly possessed the rights to this piece of land.\The heart of the legal dispute lay in the concept of possessory title, often referred to as adverse possession or squatter's rights, which enables someone to claim ownership of land they have occupied for a specific period, even if they do not have legal title. Kosicki and Munro initiated legal proceedings, seeking a declaration that they possessed possessory title to the disputed land. However, the initial rulings by the Ontario Superior Court and the Court of Appeal went against them. The legal framework governing such claims in Ontario is the Real Property Limitations Act, which establishes the rules for when an owner's interest in land is extinguished in favor of a possessory title acquired by someone who may initially be considered a trespasser. This act sets out a 10-year limitation period within which the title holder can take action to reclaim the land. The Supreme Court of Canada's involvement brought a definitive conclusion to the case, with Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin, writing for the majority, analyzing the application of the Real Property Limitations Act to municipal land. The Court scrutinized the intent of the legislature in creating this act, emphasizing the importance of respecting the legal intent and applying common-law principles within the statutory framework. The Court's deliberation highlighted that adverse possession required the possession to be exclusive, peaceful, and continuous, which in this case, appeared to be true for the couple.\The Supreme Court’s final ruling underscored the legal principle that the City of Toronto’s title to the land was extinguished decades ago. The Court’s decision emphasized the legislature’s intention not to exempt municipal parkland from the Real Property Limitations Act. Justice O’Bonsawin clarified that the attempt to create a common law exception for municipal parkland would undermine the legislature’s specific policy of granting immunity only to certain categories of public land. This decision clarified that the city's title could not be revived due to the application of the relevant statutory rules and the conditions of adverse possession. This ruling effectively affirmed the couple's claim to the disputed land, marking a significant victory for them. The case also sets a precedent for other property disputes involving municipal land and adverse possession claims in Ontario. The final outcome highlights the importance of the Real Property Limitations Act in providing clear rules for determining land ownership, even in cases involving municipalities. It emphasizes the significance of interpreting legal statutes while respecting the explicit legislative intent and the principles of the common law. The Supreme Court's decision provides clarity on a complex legal issue, ensuring fairness and stability in the realm of property rights. The case serves as a crucial reference point for future disputes, offering clear guidance on the application of the law and its implications for landowners and municipalities alike, thereby providing a framework for better clarity and understanding of possessory title rights and municipal property ownership within the Canadian legal system





