Supreme Court Refuses B.C. Foreign Buyer Tax Appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed a challenge to British Columbia's foreign buyer tax, ruling the tax applies to the full property value despite unequal ownership registration.

The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear a legal appeal regarding the application of British Columbia's foreign buyer tax, upholding a lower court's decision that the tax applies to the entire value of a property rather than just the portion registered to a foreign national. This ruling concludes a multi-year legal battle involving a couple who purchased a condominium in Richmond, B.C., under a joint ownership structure that did not reflect their actual financial contributions. The decision reinforces the provincial government's stance that the tax is designed to prevent tax avoidance by foreign investors who might structure ownership interests indirectly to minimize their tax liability.

Tax Calculation and Ownership Discrepancies

The core of the dispute centered on a two-bedroom apartment in the Avanti Richmond complex, which the couple purchased in 2014 under a presale contract. The property was registered with 95 percent ownership held by the Canadian citizen, Chia-Wen Hsia, and only five percent held by her foreign partner, Li-Yuan Chuang. However, evidence showed that Mr. Chuang actually paid 40 percent of the purchase price, creating a significant disparity between legal title and beneficial financial interest. The couple initially paid the foreign buyer tax only on the five percent stake registered to Mr. Chuang, based on the argument that the tax should apply solely to the foreign-owned portion of the asset. An audit by the provincial government later determined that the tax was legally payable on the fair market value of the whole property, not just the registered share.

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Legal Arguments and Cultural Defense

The couple's legal defense relied heavily on cultural traditions to explain the unequal registration of ownership. Ms. Hsia testified in court records that it is a Chinese custom for a husband to pay a "bride price," which in this context involved buying a home for his wife. She stated that because her husband was not wealthy, he could only contribute a portion of the purchase price, necessitating the registration structure. Mr. Chuang and Ms. Hsia argued that imposing the tax on the entire value of the property was profoundly unfair given their actual financial arrangements. The British Columbia Court of Appeal rejected this argument earlier in the year, noting that the couple could have avoided the broader tax liability by registering ownership in proportion to their actual contributions to the purchase price. The appellate court found that the legal structure they chose did not negate their beneficial ownership interest in the majority of the property.

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Financial Impact and Government Stance

The financial implications of the Supreme Court's decision are substantial for the taxpayers involved. The original assessed value of the apartment at the time of purchase in 2014 was $474,500. The British Columbia foreign buyer tax is set at 20 percent of the market value. A tax analyst from the B.C. Finance Ministry had previously calculated that the couple owed an additional tax payment of just over $126,000 based on the full value of the property. While the most recent assessed value for the apartment has risen to $820,000, the tax liability was determined based on the value at the time of the transaction and the failure to pay the correct amount initially. The provincial government maintained that the tax legislation is intentionally drafted to capture situations where foreign investors hold beneficial interests indirectly, thereby closing loopholes that allow for reduced tax exposure through complex ownership arrangements.

Resolution and Judicial Finality

The B.C. Supreme Court initially dismissed the couple's legal challenge in 2024, and the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld that dismissal earlier this year. When the couple sought further review, the three-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Canada refused leave to appeal on Thursday, effectively ending the legal contest. Massao Morinaga, the couple's lawyer, stated that the dismissal marks the end of the road judicially for this specific case. While Mr. Morinaga declined to offer additional comment on the Supreme Court's decision, he acknowledged that the current foreign buyer tax legislation captures situations that he views as inequitable. This report by Darryl Greer of The Canadian Press was first published on November 12, 2026, marking the final resolution of this high-profile property tax dispute in British Columbia.