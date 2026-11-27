The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld Quebec's secularism law Bill 21, ruling it constitutional except for a provision barring National Assembly members from wearing face coverings.

OTTAWA - In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court of Canada has upheld Quebec's Bill 21, the province's controversial secularism law that prevents public servants from wearing religious symbols while on the job.

The decision was published on November 27, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. EST. Bill 21, adopted in 2019, aims to separate the state from religion by restricting certain public sector employees like judges, police officers and teachers from wearing religious symbols. It has impacted Muslim women who wear hijabs, Sikhs who wear turbans and Jews who wear kippas.

Also read Supreme Court of Canada will rule on Quebec secularism law Friday

Wagner Ruling Upholds Secularism Law

In his decision, Chief Justice Richard Wagner stated, in short, Bill 21 is rooted in Quebec's legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state in a free and democratic society. The Laicite law was passed 73-35 by the previous Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government with the Parti Quebecois also supporting the bill.

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The panel of judges also wrote that the Supreme Court can make a declaration of inconsistency with the Charter, but in this case the Supreme Court chose not to do so. The ruling is a loss for the English Montreal School Board, which argued minority language rights were being violated because Bill 21 restricted its ability to hire or promote certain staff members. The school board argued that the Canadian Charter protects minority-language rights to manage its education system.

The top court found that Bill 21 could limit the ability of English-language school boards to recruit, retain, transfer or promote certain people in their schools. The Court, however, determined that it was not demonstrated that these restrictions undermine the specific linguistic or cultural interests of the English-speaking minority that section 23 is intended to protect.

Gender Rights and Assembly Face Coverings

The court also ruled that Bill 21 does not infringe on gender rights, because section 28 of the Charter does not create a distinct right that could be invoked to challenge a law. The Supreme Court unanimously agreed that there was only one portion of Bill 21 which was unconstitutional. The laicity law also prevented members of the National Assembly of Quebec from wearing face coverings.

All seven justices found that provision infringes on the democratic rights set out in Section 3 of the Charter, which protects the rights of citizens to vote and to seek election as a member of a legislative body. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair warned of generalized discrimination under Quebec's Bill 21, adding his voice to the debate over the law's impact on religious minorities in Quebec. Tom Mulcair warns of generalized discrimination under Quebec's Bill 21.

The Supreme Court of Canada will rule on Quebec secularism law Friday. The decision closes a major chapter in the legal fight over Bill 21, but the ruling leaves the core of the law in place. The one invalidated provision applies only to face coverings worn by members of the National Assembly, a narrow exception in an otherwise sweeping framework.

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Impact On Public Sector Hiring And Life

For affected communities, the judgment confirms that the religious symbols ban will continue to shape hiring, promotion and daily life in Quebec's public sector. Teachers, police officers and judges who wear hijabs, turbans or kippas remain barred from those roles while performing their duties. The English Montreal School Board had hoped the court would recognize that its ability to manage its own schools was protected by minority-language rights.

The court acknowledged the practical limits the law places on school boards but concluded those limits do not cross the constitutional line the board had drawn. The justices also declined to use their power to declare the law inconsistent with the Charter, a step that could have opened the door to further political and legal consequences. That choice keeps the laicity framework intact and shifts the debate back to the political arena.

Calls For Political Action After Ruling

The ruling is likely to intensify calls from civil liberties groups and opposition parties for federal or provincial action. Supporters of Bill 21 say the decision affirms Quebec's right to define the relationship between religion and the state. The court's reasoning on gender rights is also significant. By finding that section 28 does not create a distinct right that could be invoked to challenge a law, the justices rejected one of the central arguments advanced by opponents of the ban.

The one unanimous finding of unconstitutionality concerns the face-covering rule for members of the National Assembly. That provision had barred legislators from wearing face coverings in the chamber, a measure that critics said conflicted with democratic rights under Section 3 of the Charter. With the ruling now issued, the focus turns to how Quebec will respond and whether affected workers and students will pursue other legal avenues.

The Supreme Court has spoken on the main questions, but the social and political debate over Bill 21 is far from over.