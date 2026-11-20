The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that there is no legal requirement to communicate non-consent to sexual contact, upholding Bevin Kerry Degale's aggravated sexual assault conviction and ordering a new trial in a separate condom-removal case.

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that there is no legal requirement for a complainant to communicate non-consent to sexual contact, saying a judge made a clear legal error by requiring such evidence in a sexual assault case.

The decision came in the case of Bevin Kerry Degale, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault after his then-girlfriend emerged from a van in a state of extreme distress and told people in an apartment building that she had been raped. Police found bloodstains and a trail of bare footprints leading from the van into the apartment building, along with a significant amount of blood on the front passenger seat of the van, the Supreme Court noted.

Also read Supreme Court of Canada Refuses to Hear Class-Action Suit Over Indigenous Children in State Care

Supreme Court Upholds Sexual Assault Conviction

Medical records showed the woman suffered serious injuries that required surgery. Neither the complainant nor the accused testified during the trial in Ontario court. The trial judge acquitted Degale, but the Ontario Court of Appeal set aside the acquittal and substituted a conviction. The Supreme Court upheld that conviction Friday.

Advertisement

Writing for a majority of the top court, Chief Justice Richard Wagner and Justice Mary Moreau said the parties agreed the Crown had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Degale intended to touch the complainant and knew, or was wilfully blind or reckless as to whether, she did not communicate voluntary consent. This subjective fault standard for sexual assault has been settled law for decades, the judges wrote.

The mens rea of sexual assault, meaning the state of mind of the accused, may be proven through direct or circumstantial evidence, or a combination of the two, the court said. Where the Crown relies on circumstantial evidence, a judge must only convict when guilt is the only reasonable inference available on the evidence, the court added.

Circumstantial Evidence Shows Wilful Blindness

Given the extent of the woman's injuries and witness testimony about her fear and panic, there could be no reasonable doubt that Degale knew of, or was at least wilfully blind or reckless as to, the absence of communicated consent, the judges wrote. Guilt is, in this case, the only reasonable inference that can be drawn from the substantial circumstantial evidence led by the Crown, the court stated.

In a second, thematically related case, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's finding that a man should face a new trial. In that case, a woman invited the man to her home and set a clear condition that he wear a condom during any intimate contact between them. Before the relevant sexual encounter, she again insisted he wear a condom, the top court noted. During the encounter, he removed the condom and ejaculated in her vagina.

Advertisement

A jury acquitted the man of sexual assault, but the Alberta Court of Appeal allowed the Crown's appeal and ordered a new trial. In its ruling, the Supreme Court said the Crown must always prove the state of mind of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt, even when the defence of honest but mistaken belief in communicated consent is unavailable.

Trial Judge Failed To Specify Legal Standard

The court said the trial judge committed a legal error by failing to specify that, for the purposes of determining state of mind, the jury could not conclude the man believed the woman consented to unprotected intercourse unless such consent was communicated by words or conduct. It would have been appropriate to clarify for the jury that they were not permitted to speculate that the accused may have simply believed the complainant was consenting, because this defence was not available to him in law, the court added.

There was a real risk that, without proper instruction, the jury could acquit the man on the basis that he thought or assumed the complainant was consenting, the court said. In this case, legally impermissible paths were open to the jury, and in light of that, the verdict cannot be presumed to be sound, Justice Sheilah Martin wrote on behalf of the majority.

The grand hall of the temporary Supreme Court of Canada, located in the West Memorial Building in Ottawa, was the setting for the rulings. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026. Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press