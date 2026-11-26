The Supreme Court of Canada will release its decision Friday at 9:45 a.m. ET on Quebec's secularism law, Bill 21, and the province's use of the notwithstanding clause. The ruling could reshape how governments can override Charter rights.

The Supreme Court of Canada will hand down its historic ruling on the constitutionality of Quebec's secularism law on Friday. The top court says its decision on Bill 21 will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The case is one of the most consequential constitutional decisions in modern Canadian democracy. The law bans some public sector workers, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols such as turbans, hijabs or crosses on the job. Bill 21 was adopted in June 2019 by the Coalition Avenir Quebec government. It quickly faced a constitutional challenge from civil liberties groups who argued the legislation discriminates against Muslim women who wear head coverings.

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Legal Battle Shifts To Notwithstanding Clause

Teachers, religious and civil liberties groups and the English Montreal School Board brought the legal challenges against Bill 21 to court. The legal battle has shifted from the ban itself to whether Quebec overstepped by invoking the notwithstanding clause in the text of the law. The notwithstanding clause allows governments, including provincial governments like Quebec, to temporarily shield laws from court challenges over fundamental rights violations. Quebec invoked it to shield Bill 21 from constitutional review.

In April 2021, a Quebec Superior Court judge described Bill 21 as a law that violates the basic rights of religious minorities in Quebec, but said those violations are permissible because the law invoked the clause. In 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld most of the Superior Court's ruling and overturned a previous exemption for English school boards. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon argues that Quebec's right to decide its own laws is on the line.

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We never agreed on that Constitution, he said. And then that Constitution that we never agreed upon would be used against our parliament to make choices that are very clear and very democratic. That's serious stuff. Stephen Brown, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the issue has been politicized but that behind the politics are thousands of people's lives that have been impacted.

Civil Liberties Groups Challenge Politicians

This is about the fact that the Quebec government wants to be left alone to discriminate against its religious minorities in peace, and we have no intention of ever allowing them to do so, he said. Brown said the core question before the court is whether governments can unilaterally strip away fundamental Charter rights without justification or judicial oversight. Long story short: can politicians play wedge politics with the rights of Canadian citizens? he said.

If the answer to that question is yes, that is a massive problem for who we are as a country. Because if politicians can play wedge politics with our rights, we don't have rights. What we actually have are permissions. He also said: If a government can simply override the Charter whenever it wants to, then we don't have a Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

We have a charter of suggestions and permissions. Karine Millaire, a Universite de Montreal law professor and lawyer who represents the International Commission of Jurists in the case, said the ruling will not end the debate. It will not be the end of the conversation on Friday, she said. I would be very surprised if it would close all the doors and that it would answer all the questions.

Court Scheduled To Hear Saskatchewan Challenge

She noted the court is already scheduled to hear another notwithstanding clause challenge out of Saskatchewan in March. Millaire said she does not expect a black-or-white ruling that either eliminates the notwithstanding clause or gives governments unlimited power to override rights. She said the justices will weigh whether its use has limits and whether courts can formally declare that a law violates fundamental rights even if the clause keeps it in force.

At a minimum, people can expect to know if there is a violation of their rights, rights of many Quebecers, she said, noting Quebec chose not to present evidence to justify the law, relying instead on the clause alone to shield it from scrutiny. On the other side of the debate, Marc Baril said he is reasonably optimistic ahead of Friday's decision.

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He pointed to a 2015 Supreme Court ruling his organization won against the City of Saguenay over prayer at municipal council meetings. In that unanimous ruling, the court said the state must remain religiously neutral, a precedent Baril argues extends to public sector employees and forms the foundation of Bill 21. It means the law shouldn't even require the notwithstanding clause, he said.

Marc Baril Cites 2015 Precedent For Bill 21

A unanimous ruling at the Supreme Court is very rare, Baril said in an interview Wednesday, noting Chief Justice Richard Wagner was a justice back then. He already signed off on that ruling, and today he is the chief justice. We hope he will have convinced the others. In that 2015 decision, however, the Supreme Court did not rule out the presence of religious symbols because it limited the scope of its investigation to prayer only.

Harini Sivalingam, director of the equality program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said Friday's ruling will be one of the most consequential constitutional decisions in modern Canadian democracy. Legal observers say the decision could be studied by law students for generations, while others view it as a potential stepping stone toward lasting change rather than the final word.

The Supreme Court decision will come down on the same day an appeal will be heard regarding a Superior Court decision that compels Quebec's Members of the National Assembly to swear allegiance to the King to sit in the Salon Bleu, the chamber of the Assembly. Political analyst Raphael Melancon said this could trigger an even bigger constitutional crisis and a bigger showdown. It could be Christmas a month ahead of time for the sovereigntists, he said.

The decision is expected to reverberate nationwide and could carry major political consequences. The Parti Quebecois has vowed to take Bill 21 further. The notwithstanding clause has been deployed more frequently in recent years, including by Alberta and Saskatchewan, and many will read the Supreme Court's decision with an eye on whether it moves to rein in its use.

Whether or not the decision fuels independence sentiment in Quebec, intervenors say it could be one of the most consequential decisions in modern Canadian democracy.