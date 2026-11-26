The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a constitutional challenge by Minotar Holdings Inc. regarding land in Ontario's protected Greenbelt. The case involves claims that the government wrongfully included the developer's property in the protected area and later shielded itself from liability.

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a developer's constitutional challenge of an Ontario law at the heart of a dispute over land in a protected area known as the provincial Greenbelt.

Minotar Holdings Challenges Greenbelt Inclusion

The case centers on Minotar Holdings Inc., a company that owns land in Markham, Ontario. An Ontario regulation originally included this land in the Greenbelt, which prevented any commercial development on the property. A provincial ministry previously informed the firm that the land had been included in the protected area due to a mistake. Officials stated this error would be corrected during a mandated 10-year review process.

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However, this correction was never implemented. In 2017, Minotar initiated court action against the government. The company alleged negligence, misrepresentation, and misfeasance in public office. They sought both damages and a legal declaration that the lands were wrongfully included in the Greenbelt.

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The parties eventually reached a settlement in 2022. This agreement removed most of the land from the Greenbelt and gave Minotar the right to take any steps available if the land was later restored to the protected area. The next year, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government enacted new legislation. This law returned Minotar's land and 14 other parcels to the Greenbelt.

Legislation Shields Government From Liability

Crucially, the legislation also shielded the Crown from any liability related to the land inclusion. This move effectively prevented further legal action by the developer regarding the initial inclusion. This legal battle has drawn attention due to allegations regarding government transparency. A recent report highlighted that the Ford government obfuscated Greenbelt records through the use of code words.

The commissioner overseeing the dispute noted these practices were part of a broader pattern of record-keeping issues. These findings have added another layer of complexity to the constitutional challenge. The Supreme Court will now determine the constitutionality of the legislation passed by the provincial government. The outcome could have significant implications for land use rights in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. It covers the latest developments in this ongoing legal dispute.