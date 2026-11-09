Supreme Court of Canada Reviews Federal Assault Firearm Ban

The Supreme Court of Canada hears arguments on the federal government's ban of over 2,500 firearms, weighing public safety mandates against the rights of hunters and sport shooters.

The Supreme Court of Canada commenced legal hearings on Monday regarding the constitutional validity of the federal government's prohibition on more than 2,500 firearm models. These proceedings are taking place at the temporary Supreme Court facility located within the West Memorial Building in Ottawa. The case centers on the government's authority to classify these weapons as assault-style firearms suitable exclusively for military applications rather than civilian use.

Legal Challenges to the 2020 Gun Prohibition

The Federal Court initially dismissed a request in October 2023 to overturn the ban, ruling that the Governor in Council acted within its delegated powers. The Federal Court of Appeal upheld this decision in April 2025, with Chief Justice Yves de Montigny stating that the lower court provided thorough and persuasive reasoning. Opponents of the ban, including the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, argued that previous courts failed to properly consider whether the prohibited items were genuinely used for hunting or sport shooting.

Also read Supreme Court Hearings Begin on Federal Ban of 2,500 Assault-Style Firearms

Arguments on Public Safety Versus Civilian Use

Chief Justice Yves de Montigny previously noted that federal cabinet members are best positioned to assess public interest and inherent dangers associated with high-lethality weapons. He argued that the frequency of these firearms in mass shootings domestically and abroad justifies restricting their availability for civilian purposes. Federal lawyers maintained that the Governor in Council's exercise of discretion was reasonable given the serious public safety concerns these weapons present. They cited a regulatory impact analysis statement indicating that while some hunters previously used these guns, they increase the severity of potential mass shooting incidents.

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Impact on Lawful Owners and Amnesty Extensions

The Liberal government originally prohibited the sale, use, and importation of 1,500 firearm models in May 2020. This list has since expanded to include over 2,500 varieties deemed assault-style. The federal submission estimates that owners of these specific weapons constitute only three to five percent of the total Canadian firearms population. Thousands of alternative firearms remain legally available for hunting and sporting activities, according to government officials. However, the appellants argue that for hundreds of thousands of Canadians, this appeal represents a direct threat to lawful activities rather than an abstract administrative debate.

Disposal Deadlines and Future Court Rulings

Previously, the government mandated that prohibited firearms be disposed of or deactivated by the end of an amnesty period on October 30. Due to the ongoing legal challenges, this deadline has been extended until 90 days after the Supreme Court delivers its final decision. The court expects to issue its ruling no later than next year. During the current hearings, judges posed probing questions to counsel regarding the specific details of the federal measures and the legal basis for the prohibitions. The outcome of these proceedings will determine the final status of the ban and the obligations of current firearm owners.