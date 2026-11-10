Supreme Court of Canada Reviews Assault-Style Firearm Ban Legality

Opponents argue the federal ban on assault-style firearms exceeds cabinet authority. The Supreme Court of Canada hears final arguments on whether the prohibition violates constitutional rights.

Opponents of the federal government's prohibition on assault-style firearms presented their final legal arguments before the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday. This hearing represents the last opportunity for challengers to overturn the measure, which has already been upheld by lower courts. The case centers on whether the ban, enacted via cabinet regulation rather than new legislation, violates constitutional principles regarding legislative authority.

Cabinet Authority vs. Legislative Process Debate

The core legal dispute focuses on the mechanism used to implement the prohibition, with experts noting that significant policy changes typically require legislative approval. Wayne MacKay, a professor emeritus of law at Dalhousia University in Halifax, explained that the debate weighs individual rights against public safety concerns while scrutinizing how the firearm ban was enacted. He stated that opponents base their argument on the principle that large, important matters should be handled by legislation rather than regulation done through cabinet.

Also read Supreme Court Hearings Begin on Federal Ban of 2,500 Assault-Style Firearms

Conversely, the government maintains that regulations allow for necessary flexibility in responding to immediate threats. MacKay noted that proponents argue it is essential to use regulations so the government can move quickly and respond to the real risk posed by dangerous weapons. This structural argument forms the backbone of the constitutional challenge brought forward by various provincial and national stakeholders.

Prohibited Firearms Scope and Amnesty Details

The federal government originally banned the use, sale, and importation of 1,500 firearms models and variants in May 2020. This initial list included the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a weapon tied to numerous mass shootings in the United States. The scope of the prohibition has since expanded, with the list of prohibited guns growing to more than 2,500 different varieties over time.

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Under the current federal ban, businesses and individuals who turn in or permanently deactivate their prohibited firearms are eligible for compensation. However, failing to comply with the surrender or deactivation requirements could result in criminal prosecution. An amnesty period, initially set to end on Oct. 30, has been extended until 90 days after the Supreme Court delivers its final decision. The Court is expected to issue its ruling no later than next year, providing a definitive end to the immediate legal uncertainty surrounding gun ownership.

Stakeholders and Constitutional Rights Balance

The appellants challenging the ban include the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, who are being supported by several groups, individuals, and businesses. Notably, the provincial governments in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Ontario are also backing the legal challenge against the federal measure. These entities argue that the prohibition oversteps government authority and infringes upon the rights of lawful gun owners.

Wayne MacKay described the Supreme Court's task as a balancing exercise between individual rights and the safety of the public. He highlighted that the challengers hope the Court will view the matter differently than previous judicial bodies. MacKay pointed out a contrast between the United States, with its strong focus on individual rights to bear arms, and Canada, which has a different constitutional framework more inclined to balance towards protection of the larger public.

Policy Rationale and Future Implications

MacKay explained that the government policy is to focus on assault-style weapons that are dangerous and really more appropriate for a military kind of setting. The critical debate involves determining if it is reasonable to use these kinds of weapons for hunting or sport activities where other options that are less dangerous to the public are available. This distinction between military-grade hardware and recreational sporting equipment remains central to the ethical and legal discussions.

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The outcome of this Supreme Court review will likely define the boundaries of executive power in matters of public safety for years to come. If the ban is upheld, it solidifies the government's ability to regulate firearms through regulatory frameworks rather than waiting for lengthy legislative processes. Conversely, an overturning of the ban could force a return to Parliament to re-enact the restrictions through formal statute, potentially altering the pace of future gun control measures in Canada.