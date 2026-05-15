Supreme Court of Canada Recognizes Intimate Partner Violence as Distinct Legal Basis for Civil Damages

The top court recognized intimate partner violence as a distinct legal basis for pursuing civil damages, making it easier for individuals, especially those without a lawyer, to pursue claims in court. The ruling allows for monopolies to address the unique financial burdens and harms faced by survivors.

The Supreme Court of Canada recognized intimate partner violence as a distinct legal basis for pursuing civil damages , overturning past judgments that only allowed physical and emotional abuse as grounds for seeking financial compensation.

Justice Kasirer, writing on behalf of a majority of the court, stated the torts of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress failed to address the specific harms caused by intimate partner violence, which extends beyond physical and psychological abuse and includes tactics such as surveillance, economic abuse, and sexual coercion. The judgment directed the attention of the Canadian legal system to the unique financial burdens and harms faced by survivors of intimate partner violence.

The Women's Legal Education and Action Fund, an intervener in the case, applauded the decision, recognizing the importance of the recognition of the wounds, physical and psychological, that survivors face. Niki Sharma, British Columbia's attorney general, intervened in support of the new tort because intimate partner violence is considered serious and adversely affects the rights of women. The case revolved around a divorce proceeding initiated by husband against his wife in Ontario court.

Despite the spouse serving as the representative, the trial judge successfully argued the case, finding that the prolonged abusive behavior, including physical violence, showed control over the wife, and that husband coerced and controlled another party as a means of forcing them to behave in a specific way. Justice Kasirer stated the conclusion was that the husband imposed a conception of a marriage where he was one and his wife was considered to be equal.

The new tort allows for the opportunity to explore these types of actions and provide compensation to survivors





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Intimate Partner Violence Civil Damages Supreme Court Of Canada Existing Tort Torture Of Intimate Partner Violence New Tort

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Supreme Court of Canada: Intimate Partner Violence as a Distinct Basis for Pursuing Civil DamagesThe Supreme Court of Canada has recognized intimate partner violence as a specific legal basis for pursuing civil damages, stating that the existing torts for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress do not adequately address the harm caused by this form of abuse.

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