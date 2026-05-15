Supreme Court of Canada Recognizes Intimate Partner Violence as Distinct Legal Basis for Pursuing Civil Damages

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that intimate partner violence is a distinct legal basis for pursuing civil damages, acknowledging the unique harms and financial burdens faced by survivors of domestic abuse. The new tort of intimate partner violence seeks to compensate victims of coercive violence within an intimate relationship. The Women's Legal Education and Action Fund, an intervener in the case, welcomed the decision, stating that it reflects a recognition of the real and significant harms caused by domestic violence.

The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized intimate partner violence as a distinct legal basis for pursuing civil damages . This decision is significant as it acknowledges the unique harms and financial burdens faced by survivors of domestic abuse.

The new tort of intimate partner violence seeks to compensate victims of coercive violence within an intimate relationship. The Women's Legal Education and Action Fund, an intervener in the case, welcomed the top court's decision, stating that the new tort reflects a recognition of the real and significant harms caused by domestic violence





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Intimate Partner Violence Civil Damages Supreme Court Of Canada Torts Of Assault Battery And Intentional Infliction Of Emotional Di Tort Of Intimate Partner Violence Real And Significant Harms Caused By Domestic Women's Legal Education And Action Fund Intervenor In The Case

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Supreme Court of Canada: Intimate Partner Violence as a Distinct Basis for Pursuing Civil DamagesThe Supreme Court of Canada has recognized intimate partner violence as a specific legal basis for pursuing civil damages, stating that the existing torts for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress do not adequately address the harm caused by this form of abuse.

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Supreme Court of Canada establishes tort of intimate partner violenceThe Supreme Court of Canada has created a new tort allowing victims of intimate partner violence to sue for damages. The ruling covers physical violence, psychological abuse, economic control and coercion. The decision stems from a case involving a woman abused over 16 years by her husband.

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