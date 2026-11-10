Supreme Court of Canada Hears Final Day of Arguments on Assault-Style Firearms Ban

The Supreme Court of Canada heard a second and final day of arguments on Ottawa's ban on assault-style firearms, with opponents seeking to overturn the measure upheld by lower courts. The court is expected to rule no later than next year.

The Supreme Court of Canada heard a second and final day of arguments on Tuesday in the legal challenge to Ottawa's ban on assault-style firearms.

Opponents of the measure are using their last legal chance to overturn the prohibition, which was previously upheld by a Federal Court judge and the Federal Court of Appeal. The hearing marks the end of the line for legal arguments in the case. Constitutional law expert Wayne MacKay told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday that the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land.

Also read Supreme Court of Canada Reviews Federal Assault Firearm Ban

He said this is kind of the end of the line as far as the legal argument goes. MacKay is a professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University in Halifax. MacKay said the legal arguments boil down to weighing individual rights against public safety concerns. They also center on how the firearm ban was enacted, which was done via a cabinet decision rather than legislation.

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Ban on assault style firearms

Challengers argue that large, important matters should be handled by legislation rather than regulation done through cabinet. Proponents argue that regulations allow more flexibility and are essential to move quickly and respond to real risk. The federal government banned the use, sale and importation of 1,500 firearms models and variants in May 2020. The initial list included the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which has been tied to numerous mass shootings in the United States.

The list of prohibited guns has since grown to more than 2,500 different varieties. MacKay explained that the government policy focuses on assault-style weapons that are dangerous and more appropriate for a military setting. He said the critical thing debated is whether it is reasonable to use these kinds of weapons for hunting or sport activities when other options less dangerous to the public are available. The government maintains that the ban targets dangerous assault-style weapons to protect the public.

The appellants challenging the ban include the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, who are being supported by several groups, individuals and businesses. The provincial governments in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario are also backing the legal challenge. MacKay said it is a balancing exercise between individual rights on the one hand and the safety of the public on the other, and that is what challengers hope the court will do differently this time.

Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights challenge

MacKay noted a contrast between the United States and Canada regarding constitutional frameworks. He said the U.S. has a strong focus on individual rights to bear arms, while Canada has a different constitutional framework and is more inclined to balance toward protection of the larger public. The outcome will show whether the Supreme Court continues that approach. Under the federal ban, businesses and individuals who turn in or permanently deactivate their prohibited firearms are eligible for compensation.

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Failing to do so could result in criminal prosecution for owners who retain the banned weapons. An amnesty period that was initially set to end on Oct. 30 has now been extended until 90 days after the Supreme Court delivers its final decision. The court is expected to deliver its final ruling no later than next year. The extension ensures that owners have time to comply regardless of the legal outcome.

Supreme Court final ruling expected

The final day of arguments on Tuesday marks the conclusion of the oral proceedings. The Supreme Court will now review the arguments to determine if the government's regulatory approach was lawful and reasonable. The decision will set a precedent for how Canada handles significant public safety regulations through executive action versus the legislative process.