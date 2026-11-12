Supreme Court of Canada refuses to hear appeal in B.C. foreign buyer tax case

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal challenging British Columbia's foreign buyer tax on a Richmond apartment jointly owned by a Canadian citizen and her foreign partner. The refusal ends the couple's judicial fight over a tax bill calculated at just over $126,000.

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal challenging the application of British Columbia's foreign buyer tax on a Richmond apartment jointly owned by a Canadian citizen and her foreign partner.

The court refused the couple leave to appeal on Thursday, ending their judicial fight over a tax bill calculated at just over $126,000. The case centred on a two-bedroom apartment in the Avanti Richmond complex. The couple bought the unit under a presale contract in 2014, when they were engaged. They registered 95 per cent ownership in the name of Chia-Wen Hsia, a Canadian woman, and five per cent in the name of Li-Yuan Chuang, her foreign partner.

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However, Chuang actually paid 40 per cent of the purchase price. The couple declared the property's value at the time of purchase as $474,500. Hsia explained the disparity by saying it was customary in Chinese culture for a husband to pay a bride price by buying his wife a home. In my husband's case, he is not rich so he could only pay for part of the purchase price, Hsia said in the appellate ruling.

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Tax Dispute Over Property Ownership Shares

The couple paid the foreign buyer tax on only the five per cent registered to Chuang. An audit later found the tax was payable on the fair market value of the whole property. The B.C. government told the lower court the rule was meant to prevent tax avoidance by foreign investors who own beneficial interests held indirectly by others. The couple argued that imposing the tax on the entire value of the property was profoundly unfair.

The B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed their appeal earlier this year. A three-judge panel found the couple could have avoided paying the tax on the property's entire value if they had registered ownership based on their contributions to the purchase price. The B.C.

Supreme Court initially dismissed the couple's legal challenge in 2024. The B.C. foreign buyer tax is 20 per cent of market value. The most recent assessed value for the two-bedroom apartment is $820,000. The Supreme Court of Canada's refusal to hear the appeal means the lower court rulings stand.

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Legal Challenge Ends With Court Ruling

The couple's lawyer, Massao Morinaga, said they had no comment about the Supreme Court of Canada's dismissal of the case. He said it was the end of the road judicially, but the current foreign buyer tax legislation is drafted in a way that captures situations that are inequitable. This report by Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press, was first published Nov. 12, 2026.