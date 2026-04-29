Supreme Court Limits Voting Rights Act Protections in Louisiana Redistricting Case

The Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s congressional map with two majority-Black districts, weakening the Voting Rights Act and potentially enabling states to reduce minority voting power. The 6-3 decision raises concerns about the future of fair representation and equal access to the ballot box.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a significant ruling with potentially sweeping consequences for American elections, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismantled key protections of the Voting Rights Act , specifically concerning the creation of majority-minority congressional districts.

The 6-3 decision centered on a challenge to Louisiana’s congressional map, which included two districts where Black voters comprised a majority. The court’s conservative justices determined that the map was an unconstitutional gerrymander, relying too heavily on race as the primary factor in its design. This ruling effectively weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a crucial provision used to combat racial discrimination in redistricting.

The implications extend far beyond Louisiana, potentially enabling Republican-led states to redraw district lines in ways that diminish the voting power of Black and Latino communities, thereby impacting the balance of power in Congress. The core of the dispute revolved around the interpretation of Section 2, which prohibits voting practices or procedures that result in a denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen to vote on account of race or color.

The majority opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, argued that allowing race to be a significant factor in redistricting decisions violates the principle of equal protection under the law. Alito asserted that Section 2 should be narrowly construed and applied only in cases of intentional discrimination, a considerably higher legal threshold than previously understood.

This interpretation dramatically shifts the burden of proof in voting rights cases, making it significantly more difficult to challenge maps that appear to dilute minority voting strength. Justice Alito described the Louisiana district as an oddly shaped “snake” stretching across hundreds of miles, linking disparate communities solely to achieve a racial majority. This visual critique underscored the majority’s concern that the district’s configuration was driven primarily by race, rather than traditional redistricting principles like compactness and contiguity.

Justice Elena Kagan, writing a scathing dissent on behalf of the three liberal justices, warned that the decision effectively renders Section 2 “all but a dead letter. ” She argued that the ruling ignores decades of precedent and undermines the fundamental purpose of the Voting Rights Act – to ensure equal access to the ballot box for all citizens, regardless of race.

Kagan emphasized that the decision will likely embolden states to systematically weaken the voting power of minority communities, perpetuating historical patterns of discrimination. The 1965 Voting Rights Act, a landmark achievement of the Civil Rights Movement, was instrumental in dismantling barriers to Black voter participation and securing fundamental voting rights. The current ruling casts a shadow over that legacy, raising concerns about a potential rollback of voting rights protections.

The decision arrives at a time when partisan gerrymandering is already prevalent, following a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that largely removed federal constraints on partisan map-drawing. This latest ruling compounds the problem, potentially allowing states to combine partisan and racial considerations to create maps that maximize their political advantage. The timing of the decision, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, is particularly significant, as Republicans seek to maintain their narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

It remains uncertain whether states will have sufficient time to redraw their maps before the next election cycle. The case is also relevant to a separate appeal pending before the Supreme Court concerning Alabama’s congressional map, further highlighting the potential for widespread changes to electoral districts across the country. The ruling represents a stark reversal from a similar case decided in Alabama less than three years ago, which resulted in the creation of a second majority-Black district in that state.

This inconsistency has fueled criticism of the court’s shifting jurisprudence on voting rights





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Supreme Court Voting Rights Act Redistricting Gerrymandering Section 2 Louisiana Civil Rights Election Law

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Supreme Court Guts The Voting Rights ActPaul Blumenthal is a senior reporter with the HuffPost Politics team based in Washington, D.C. He covers courts, elections, political economy and political history. For more than a decade, Paul covered campaign finance, lobbying and political corruption at HuffPost and the nonprofit Sunlight Foundation.

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