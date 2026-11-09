Supreme Court Hearings Begin on Federal Ban of 2,500 Assault-Style Firearms

The Supreme Court of Canada begins hearings on the legality of the federal ban banning 2,500 assault-style firearms, balancing public safety against hunting rights.

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hear legal arguments this week regarding the validity of the federal government's ban on hundreds of types of firearms. These hearings, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, provide opponents of the prohibition with another opportunity to challenge the regulation after losing in both the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal. The central issue concerns the legality of the government's designation of certain weapons as unfit for civilian use.

Supreme Court Reviews Firearm Prohibition Legality

In May 2020, the federal government prohibited the use, sale, and importation of 1,500 firearm models and variants. This initial list included widely recognized weapons such as the AR-15 and the Ruger Mini-14. Gun control advocates praised this move as a critical first step toward removing these weapons from circulation to enhance community safety. The government has since expanded the list to include more than 2,500 varieties of what it classifies as assault-style firearms.

Also read 'ER' And 'The Pitt' Are Similar Enough For Lawsuit To Move Forward, Appeals Court Finds

The current legal battle stems from challenges to the Governor in Council's authority to enact these restrictions. A Federal Court judge dismissed a request to strike down the ban in October 2023, ruling that the prohibition was within the powers delegated to the federal cabinet. This decision was subsequently upheld in April 2025 by the Federal Court of Appeal, which rejected the appeal filed by a not-for-profit advocacy organization, firearm owners, businesses, hunters, and recreational shooters.

Legal Arguments on Public Safety Versus Sporting Use

A key legal question before the Federal Court of Appeal was whether the Governor in Council adhered to a specific provision of the law. This provision forbids outlawing a firearm if it is deemed reasonable for use in Canada for hunting or sporting purposes. Chief Justice Yves de Montigny wrote on behalf of a unanimous three-judge panel, stating he was not persuaded that the government erred in considering public safety when assessing the reasonableness of the prohibited firearms.

Advertisement

Chief Justice de Montigny noted that the federal cabinet is the most senior policy-making body in government. He argued that the cabinet is best situated to develop government policy and assess the public interest. He stated that inherent dangers, lethality, and the ability to injure or kill large numbers of people are valid considerations when determining if a firearm's use is reasonable for hunting and sporting purposes.

Government Submission Cites Mass Shooting Risks

Federal lawyers have submitted written arguments to the Supreme Court asserting that the Governor in Council's exercise of its broad discretion was reasonable and justified. They point to a regulatory impact analysis statement that supports the cabinet's opinion. This statement indicates that while some hunters and sport shooters previously used these firearms, they can increase the severity of mass shootings.

The federal submission highlights that these weapons have been used in mass shootings in Canada and other countries. It argues that these firearms are disproportionate for civilian use. The government estimates that the firearms prohibited in 2020 were owned by a small minority of Canadian firearms owners, approximately three to five percent of the total. They emphasize that thousands of alternative firearms remain legally available for hunting and sporting use.

Appellants Argue Disruption to Law-Abiding Citizens

Opposing the ban, a group including the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights argues that lower courts failed to consider whether the newly prohibited items were actually used for hunting or sport shooting. Their submission to the Supreme Court asserts that Parliament intended to preserve hunting and sport shooting as legitimate, lawful, and socially accepted activities.

Advertisement

The appellants contend that for hundreds of thousands of Canadians who lawfully owned and used the prohibited firearms, this appeal is not an abstract debate about administrative law. They argue that the ban concerns the profound disruption of the lives of ordinary, law-abiding Canadians. The outcome of this Supreme Court case will determine the future of these restrictions and the rights of firearm owners across the country.